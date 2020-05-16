Extended lockdown benefits 1,818 prisoners in Kerala

Kochi: COVID-19 lockdown has turned beneficial for one section of prisoners who were released as part of a drive to decongest the jails of the State. The government decision has benefitted 1,818 prisoners who were released from the jails during the spread of the pandemics.

They will be out of the jails till the lockdown is lifted and the public transport system is restored. They will also be given a grace period of five days from the day of restoration of the public transport system to report back to the jail.

The imprisonment period of 85 prisoners who completed two-thirds of their time behind the bars has also been waived-off.

They were released based on the report by Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Rishi Raj Singh.

The authorities extended the leave period of 770 prisoners, who were out of jail before the announcement of the amnesty scheme by relaxing the jail norms. The leave period of 114 persons who were to return during the lockdown period was also extended.

As many as 690 persons who were either facing trails or were remand prisoners for offences punishable up to seven years imprisonment were also given the benefit of this relaxation.

The jail authorities also gave emergency leave to 129 convicts. 30 senior citizens who were convicted in minor crimes were also released.