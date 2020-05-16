COVID-19: 11 more test positive in Kerala on Saturday, four recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Eleven more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kerala on Saturday, taking the number of active cases to 87.

Of the 11 new cases, four are in Thrissur, three in Kozhikode and one each from Palakkad and Malappuram. Seven of them came from abroad and two each from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Four patients recovered on Saturday – two each from Wayanad and Kannur districts. In total, 497 patients have recovered in the state.

As many as 55,045 people from outside have returned to the state as lockdown rules were relaxed. Of them, 2,911 came by airport, 793 by seaport and 50,320 by check posts. As many as 1,021 people came by trains.

Of the 56,981 people under observation for suspected infection – 56,362 are home quarantined and 619 hospitalised. As many as 128 people were hospitalised on Friday.

Of the 43,669 samples sent for tests, 41,814 have turned negative. Samples of 4,764 people among priority groups were tested as part of sentinel surveillance. Of them, 4,644 have turned negative.

There are 16 hotspots in the state.