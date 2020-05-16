Bus fares in Kerala likely to double post lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala transport department has said that the bus fare will have to be doubled when the services are resumed after the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.

The price rise was mooted to make up for the losses as the buses will have to conduct services with just 50 per cent passengers, in line with the social distancing norms.

A meet chaired by Transport Minister A K Saseendran concluded that a cent per cent hike was the only way out. The next cabinet meet will take a decision on this.

Either a 50 per cent hike over the current rate or a full cent per cent increase are the two suggestions put forward by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) MD to the transport commissioner.

The cent per cent hike would be imperative if the private buses too have to follow the social distancing norms, according to the meet.

Also, only ordinary buses are likely to be allowed to conduct services within the district after the lockdown.

The KSRTC has estimated that even with the cent per cent rise, there would be a deficit of Rs 42 crore.

As only 50 per cent passengers are allowed, it is not possible to give concession for students. A recommendation will also be made to make special vehicle arrangement for students. The authorities will also check if the school PTA committees can hire buses.

Minimum bus fare



With a cent per cent rise, the minimum bus fare in the KSRTC ordinary buses will be Rs 16. A recommendation has been made to slash it to Rs 12 or 15. In the subsequent slabs, Rs 10 ticket will be Rs 20, Rs 12 will become Rs 24, Rs 13 will be Rs 26 and so on.

