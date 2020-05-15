Kerala Lockdown Day 55: Limited waiting list in trains, Kerala University exams postponed and more

Sixteen people tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Friday. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 80.

Onmanorama compiles a list of essential and other services available in the state to see you through the lockdown.

Monsoon set to hit Kerala on June 5

The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 5, a delay of four days as compared to its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. Read more

Kerala University exams postponed

The Kerala University exams which were earlier scheduled to begin from May 21 have now been postponed till May 26. If public transportation is not allowed the exam schedule is likely to postponed further.

Limited waiting list in special trains

Indian Railways will start issuing limited waiting lists tickets for different classes for special trains. There shall be no RAC in these special trains

Other rules concerning waiting list shall be applicable. The refund rules i.e. cancellation up to 24 hours with refund of 50% of fare and NIL refund within 24 hours of train departure shall be discontinued and extant refund rules i.e. Railways Cancellation and Refund rule 2015 shall be made applicable.

The above changes shall be made applicable for the trains starting on 22nd May, 2020 i.e. booking for which shall commence from 15th May, 2020

Another chance to clear exams

CBSE students of classes 9 and 11, who failed in the exams this year, will get a one-time opportunity to appear in school-based tests and improve their performance in view of the COVID-19 situation. Read more

School admission process to begin on May 18

The admission process to schools under the General Education Department will begin on May 18.

Applicants may approach schools directly for the admission maintaining social distancing norms, or apply online. The online platform is being designed by KITE.

Students unable to attend online classes, belonging to Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, high-range and coastal areas will get training for exam oriented preparation at 200 centres.

Model question papers and additional study materials will be distributed to students of class 10, 11 and 12 students.

Inter-state passes

Inter-state travel requires permission from the state of origin and destination. Passes from different states may be procured from the following websites:

Assam: https://eservices.assam.gov.in/directApply.do?serviceId=1533

Chattisgarh: https://raipur.gov.in/cg-covid-19-epass

Delhi: https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/relief/english

Haryana: https://edisha.gov.in/eForms/MigrantService

Himachal Pradesh: http://covid19epass.hp.gov.in

Karnataka: https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in/Sevasindhu/English

Madhya Pradesh: https://mapit.gov.in/covid-19

Maharashtra: https://covid19.mhpolice.in

Odisha: http://covid19regd.odisha.gov.in

Punjab: http://covidhelp.punjab.gov.in

Rajasthan: http://emitraapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Tamil Nadu: http://rtos.nonresidenttamil.org

Uttar Pradesh: http://164.100.68.164/upepass2

Telangana: https://epass-svc.app.koopid.ai/epassportal/widgets/dashboard.html

Kerala: https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/home/addDomestic

Goa: www.goaonline.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh: www.spandana.ap.gov.in

Contact war room for information on inter-state travel

The public may contact the war room at the Kerala secretariat for more information on inter-state travel of migrant workers, return of Keralites from other states and other COVID-19 related information. The round-the-clock war room may be reached on the numbers: 0471 2781100, 2781101. Whatsapp Number: 8281312912.

Expired driving license and permits

All driving licenses, permits and registration papers of vehicles and other documents concerning the Motor Vehicles Rules that expired after February 1 will now be treated as valid until June 30.

Online appointments must for visits to Regional Passport Office

For all enquiries at the Regional Passport Office in Kochi, appointments must be booked in advance. Appointments can be booked through the portal: www.passportindia.gov.in.

MHA Control Room for goods carriers

In order to ensure faster resolution of the complaints/issues of the drivers/transporters on passage of goods carriers including empty trucks for inter state movement across the country during Locddown, Union Government has decided to utilise the Control Room of Ministry of Home Affairs where officers of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) are also being deputed for this purpose.

MHA Helpline Number 1930 and NHAI Helpline number 1033 may be used to seek assistance.

Register with NORKA to return home

Keralites who wish to return home from other nations can register their names on https://www.registernorkaroots.org/

KSEB cash counters open

The KSEB cash counters has begun operation from May 4. In order to avoid over crowding, the public may make payments at the counters according to a consumer-number-based-timetable set by the KSEB.

Consumers with numbers ending with digits 5,6,7,8,9 may also make payments on May 16, if they are unable to make payments on the above dates.

Consumers will not be penalised or charged interest till May 16.

Transaction charges have been removed for online payments. A 5% discount will be granted to those who make first time payments online.

BSNL recharge through post offices

BSNL recharge coupons of Rs 60 and Rs 110 will now be available through post offices in Kerala. Earlier the public sector telecommunication company had announced facility to pay landline and postpaid mobile bills via post offices.

Online transfer of pension money

Pensioners in Kerala can now transfer funds from PTSB accounts online to any commercialised bank. This service is available on the website https://tsbonline.kerala.gov.in/ by clicking the 'New User Registration' link. For a successful transaction you will need the 15-digit PTSB account number and the mobile number linked with the account. The service will be available only during working hours.

DPIIT Control Room

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, had set-up a Control Room to monitor the issues of Industry and Trade and take up such matters with the concerned State Government, District and Police Authorities and other concerned agencies. Telephone (8am to 6pm): + 91 11 23062487, Email : controlroom-dpiit@gov.in

Hundreds avail Prasanthi scheme benefits

Hundreds of elderly have availed the services offered by Kerala Police Department's Prasanthi scheme. The scheme, executed by Janamaitri police, has proved beneficial to the elderly in need of essential medicines, food, other provisions and treatment. Counselling services will also available under the scheme. Four specially trained women police officers will work at the 24x7 call centre. For availing benefits under the Prasanthi scheme, please contact, 9497900035, 9497900045.

Notify govt about fake news

The public may notify the Information & Public Relations Department's Anti Fake News Division about fake news by texting them on the Whatsapp number (9496003234) or through the twitter account @afdkerala. The Anti Fake News Division verifies and publishes the fake news on its Facebook page on a regular basis.

Pending Class 10, 12 CBSE exams to be held from July 1 to 15

Pending CBSE class 10, 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, will now be conducted from July 1 to 15.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce a detailed schedule of the exams soon.

Meanwhile, evaluation of answer-sheets have already begun. Results will be out by July end.