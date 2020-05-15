COVID-19 positive cop from Wayanad visited Kottayam, kin put under quarantine

Panic gripped Kottayam following reports that a policeman tested positive for COVID-19 from Wayanad visited his relatives in the district recently.

Following this, the health officials have asked the policeman's relatives to go on quarantine.

The policeman attached with the Mananthavady Police Station in Wayanad district was tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.

He had visited his relatives in Vayala, which lies 20km northeast of Kottayam district headquarters, recently.

Three policemen from Mananthavady police station were infected with COVID-19 till Thursday. With this, around 60 police personnel, including Wayanad district police chief and Mananthavady deputy superintendent of police, have gone under observation.

All the cases appeared to have direct or indirect links with a truck driver who was tested positive for the coronavirus after he came back from Chennai last week.

Wayanad now has 12 active COVID-19 patients. Vellamunda gram panchayat, where most of the cases are reported, have been closed.

Results of 339 samples of police officers sent for testing are expected today. The route map of these officers too will be shared with the public.

Meanwhile, the District Collector Adeela Abdullah has directed for all events be cancelled. The Collector also said that were no lapses on the part of the district administration, and added that they were taking all preventive measures.