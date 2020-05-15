Kerala reports 16 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram: The COVID-19 curve in Kerala is again moving upward after a brief lull. Sixteen more positive cases were confirmed in the state on Friday. No recoveries were reported today, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his daily briefing in Thiruvananthapuram.

Five of the new cases were from Wayanad. Malappuram reported four case, Alappuzha and Kozhikode two each, Kollam, Palakkad and Kasaragod one each. Malappuram has the most number of active cases as of Friday – 19.

Seven patients who tested positive on Friday came from abroad. Four came from Tamil Nadu and two from Mumbai in Maharahstra. Three contracted the disease by contact with infected people.

Of the 576 confirmed cases in the state, 80 are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Of the 48,825 people under observation for suspected infection, 48,287 are home quarantined and 538 hospitalised. As many as 122 people were hospitalised on Friday, most from Malappuram (36).

Of the 42,201 samples sent for tests, 40,630 returned negative. Samples of 4,630 people among priority groups were tested as part of sentinel surveillance. Of them, 4,424 turned out to be negative.

There are 16 hotspots in the state.

Key points from CM's press meet:

• Govt will re-look into the decision to give Saturday holiday to government offices.

• Lockdown will continue on Sundays.

• The rise in the number of positive cases is a major concern, says Pinarayi Vijayan

• CM urges people to strictly follow social distancing norms.

• Motorcycle brigades will be constituted for checking those under home quarantine. All those who are under quarantine should strictly follow government's guidelines.

• So far, 3,723 people returned to Kerala from foreign countries.

• Till date, around 33,000 guest-workers left Kerala for their home states.