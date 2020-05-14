{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

First passenger train from Delhi reaches Kozhikode station in Kerala

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
railway-train-coronavirus-manorama
SHARE

Nearly 54 days after the lockdown came into force, the first outstation train from Delhi crossed into Kerala border on Thursday. The train which started from Delhi at 11:30am on Wednesday is expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram at 5:40am on Friday.

The train reached Kozhikode station at 10pm. It will reach Ernakulam station shortly after midnight.

The Railways had stopped running passenger trains since March 22 this year. Only goods and parcel trains were being operated till May 1 in the wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
KERALA
Special trains: No travel allowed within Kerala, Railways to refund tickets

Railways had decided to run six Rajdhani trains between Kerala and New Delhi in a week, to help those who had been stranded after the Centre enforced a lockdown.

The New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram train will run on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday every week, while the return trains will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. These trains will run via Konkan route.

Since the start of this month, the railway authorities are also operating Shramik special trains for ferrying the stranded migrant labourers to their native places.

The Railways has operated 800 Shramik Special trains since May 1, ferrying home 10 lakh migrant workers who were stranded in various parts of the country due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown
KERALA
Train services to resume today, Railway issues timetable

Proper screening of the passengers is being carried out before they board the trains, the Railways said.

From Monday, these Shramik Special trains started carrying around 1,700 passengers each, instead of the earlier 1,200, to ferry as many workers home as possible.

While initially these trains had no stoppages, the railways announced on Monday that up to three stoppages in the destination states will be allowed. The decision was taken after several state governments made a request in this regard.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES