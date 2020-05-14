Nearly 54 days after the lockdown came into force, the first outstation train from Delhi crossed into Kerala border on Thursday. The train which started from Delhi at 11:30am on Wednesday is expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram at 5:40am on Friday.

The train reached Kozhikode station at 10pm. It will reach Ernakulam station shortly after midnight.

The Railways had stopped running passenger trains since March 22 this year. Only goods and parcel trains were being operated till May 1 in the wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Railways had decided to run six Rajdhani trains between Kerala and New Delhi in a week, to help those who had been stranded after the Centre enforced a lockdown.

The New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram train will run on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday every week, while the return trains will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. These trains will run via Konkan route.

Since the start of this month, the railway authorities are also operating Shramik special trains for ferrying the stranded migrant labourers to their native places.

The Railways has operated 800 Shramik Special trains since May 1, ferrying home 10 lakh migrant workers who were stranded in various parts of the country due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown

Proper screening of the passengers is being carried out before they board the trains, the Railways said.

From Monday, these Shramik Special trains started carrying around 1,700 passengers each, instead of the earlier 1,200, to ferry as many workers home as possible.

While initially these trains had no stoppages, the railways announced on Monday that up to three stoppages in the destination states will be allowed. The decision was taken after several state governments made a request in this regard.