Kerala reports 26 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 3 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 26 more people testing positive.

Half of the new cases, 14 people, have come from outside the state. Of them, seven have come from abroad. Four patients came from Mumbai (Maharahstra), two from Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and one from Bengaluru (Karnataka).

Ten of the new cases have been reported from Kasaragod. The rest are from Malappuram (5), Palakkad, Wayanad, (3 each), Kannur (2), Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kozhikode (1 each).

Eleven patients contracted the disease from contact with infected people. Seven of them are in Kasaragod, three in Wayanad and one in Palakkad.

A bakery owner in Idukki whose samples were tested as part of sentinel surveillance system is also among the new cases.

Two healthcare workers in Kasaragod and one cop in Wayanad have also tested positive.

Three patients who were undergoing treatment tested negative on Thursday. Two of them are in Kollam and one in Kannur.

There are 36,910 people under quarantine in the state, of which 36,266 are in home quarantine and 568 in hospitals.

So far, 40,692 samples were sent for testing. Out of this, 39,619 results turned negative.