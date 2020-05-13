Vande Bharat, Day 7: Two flights from Gulf to arrive in Kerala today

Two Air India flights from Gulf countries will reach Kerala as part of India's repatriation mission, Vande Bharat, on Wednesday.

A flight will depart from Kuwait at 1:55pm and will reach Kozhikode at 9:15pm. Another flight will depart Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and will reach Kochi later tonight.

On Tuesday, three flights brought 469 Keralites home.

Over 500 Keralites repatriated on Tuesday

An Air India flight from Dubai carrying 182 passengers reached Kannur at 7:24pm on Tuesday. This is the first flight to arrive in Kannur. Another flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia reached the Cochin International Airport at 8:15pm with 156 passengers.

A flight from Singapore, whose original destination was Bengaluru, which extended its service to Kochi landed at 10:47pm. The flight brought 131 passengers to Kochi while 45 deboarded at Bengaluru.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight, initially scheduled for Sunday and later rescheduled, landed at Thiruvananthapuram at 12:40am with 181 passengers.

A thermal face detection camera installed at the airports screen all passengers. Those passengers who show symptoms of COVID-19 will be shifted to the nearest COVID-designated hospital. The others will be moved to quarantine centres.

Pregnant women and children would be sent for home quarantine.

INS Magar arrives at Kochi with 202 Indian nationals from Maldives

In the second phase of the repatriation mission by the Indian navy, more than 200 Indian citizens stranded in Maldives due to the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Kochi by a Naval ship on Tuesday evening, officials said.

There are 91 repatriates of Kerala, 83 of Tamil Nadu and 28 belonging to 15 other states and Union Territories.

The Ernakulam District Administration, Police Department and other Government agencies are coordinating transportation, quarantine facilities and ambulances.

People belonging to Tamil Nadu will be moved in buses arranged by the Tamil Nadu Government, officials said.

In the first phase, INS Jalashwa had evacuated 698 Indian nationals stranded in the Maldives on May 10.

World's largest repatriation mission

Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have operated 35 inbound flights during the first five days of the Vande Bharat mission, bringing home over 6,000 Indians who were stranded abroad amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Tuesday.

Air India and Air India Express are scheduled to operate total 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 to bring in approximately 15,000 Indians who are stranded in 12 countries.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 70,000 people and killed around 2,290 people in the country so far.

The international airports at Kannur, Kozhikode, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will handle the arrivals.

Besides the four destinations in Kerala, the national carrier would be operating services to Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Tiruchirapalli. Air India has also invited passengers, who qualify under the government's new international travel norms, to apply for passage from India to various destinations the airline will send its aircraft to conduct evacuation flights.