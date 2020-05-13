SSLC, Plus One, Plus Two exam dates announced. Booze and travel to cost more

The schedules of the SSLC and Higher Secondary examinations that could not be held as a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak have been announced. The State Cabinet on Wednesday has also decided to hike the price of liquor and also public travel.

The SSLC exams will be held from May 26 to 28, and will be held in the afternoon; Mathematics (May 26), Physics (May 28), and Chemistry (May 29). The Higher Secondary exams will be from May 26 to May 30, and these will be held both in the fore and afternoon sessions.

The dates were decided at the cabinet meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The cabinet has also given its in-principle nod to hike bus tariff in Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had hinted at the hike during his sunset briefing on May 12.

He had said the bus owners would be allowed to hike the rates to compensate for the fall in passengers necessitated by social distancing norms. Buses will be able to seat only one person in a space meant for two and only two in a space meant for three. However, a decision on fuel subsidy for bus owners is still pending.

The Cabinet has also decided to further hike liquor price. Sources said the price hike would range from 10 per cent in the case of wine and beer to 35 per cent in the case of premium liquor brands. Steps are on to begin liquor sales after the third phase of lockdown ends on May 17.

However, the dangerous crowds in front of toddy shops after they resumed operations on May 12 could force the government to issue strict guidelines.

Examination Timetable:

SSLC:

• May 26 - Maths

• May 27 - Physics

• May 28 - Chemistry

Plus One

• May 26 - Entrepreneurship Development (VHSE - morning)

• May 27 - Music, Accountancy, Geography, Social Work, Sanskrit Literature (morning)

• May 28 - Economics

• May 29 - Physics, Philosophy, English, Literature, Sociology (morning)

• May 30 - Chemistry, Gandhian Studies, Anthropology

Plus Two

• May 26 - Entrepreneurship Development (VHSE-Morning)

• May 27 - Biology, Geography, Sanskrit Science, Economics, Communicative English, Statistics, Part 3 Languages

• May 28 - Business Studies, Psychology, Electronic Service Technology, Electronic Systems

• May 29 - History, Islamic History and Culture, Computer Application, Home Science, Computer Science

• May 30 - Mathematics, Political Science, Journalism

All SSLC examinations will be conducted in the afternoon while higher secondary examinations will be held from May 26 to 30 during the morning hours.

Taking into account the lack of public transport, sub-centres too have been arranged in addition to the regular centres to hold the examinations. Students may choose the centre as per their convenience.

University of Kerala – examination dates announced

Degree examinations of the University of Kerala will commence on May 21.

Examinations for semesters five and six for graduate courses in distance education will begin on May 28, the university said in a statement.

LLB exams: The last semester degree exams of Kerala University will begin from May 21. The fifth and sixth-semester exams of long-distance courses run by the University will begin on May 28, an official statement said.

Five-year LLB examinations will commence on June 8, and the three-year course examinations will begin from June 9. Considering the difficulty in travel, and if it is not possible to reach the main centre, students can also opt to write the exams in sub-centres.

Other Universities: Three other universities - Mahatma Gandhi, Kannur and Calicut - too had postponed all examinations scheduled during the later half of March. No statments have been released by these universities yet regarding their rescheduling.