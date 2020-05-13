{{head.currentUpdate}}

Kerala doctor succumbs to COVID-19 in UK

The rapid mutation of the novel coronavirus makes it extremely challenging for scientists to find a cure for the disease it causes. Image courtesy: IANS
One more Keralite has succumbed to COVID-19 in the United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Poornima Nair, 55, who hails from Delhi. She was working as a general practitioner (GP) at Station View Medical Centre near Durham in Scotland.

She had been undergoing treatment for over a week at a hospital in Stockton-on-Tees and had been on ventilator support.

Poornima is the tenth GP to lose their life to coronavirus, the deadly pandemic that has killed over 292,000 people

With this, the number of Keralites who lost their lives in the UK rises to 13.

She is survived by her husband Shlok Balupuri, a senior surgeon at Sunderland Royal Hospital, and son Varun.

She will be buried in Britain.

After completing her studies at the Delhi University College of Medical Sciences, Poornima has also worked as a doctor at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

