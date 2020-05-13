Kerala Lockdown Day 51: Door delivery for railway's daily parcel and More

Ten more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Wednesday. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 41.

Onmanorama compiles a list of essential and other services available in the state to see you through the lockdown.

Daily Parcel Special Service Trains

Daily Parcel Special Service Trains are being run between Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram Central – Chennai Egmore. Door delivery and pick up of parcels will be facilitated with a minimum charge, through a collaboration with Postal Department.

This service will be initially available at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva and Thrisur.

Consigner may call to the Rail Post dedicated phone numbers – Land line – 0471 2464425, Mobile – 94479 57388; 96339 73640 – in advance to book the parcel or call 24/7 Railway Parcel Helpline Number - +91 95678 69381 for assistance. This door to door transshipment facility is available till the lockdown is over or for the next one month, whichever is later.

Rs3100 crore for COVID-19 fight

PM CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund Trust decided to allocate Rs. 3100 Crore for fight against COVID-19. Out of Rs 3100 crore, a sum of approximately Rs 2000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, Rs 1000 crores will be used for care of migrant labourers and Rs100 crores will be given to support vaccine development.

Inter-state passes

Inter-state travel requires permission from the state of origin and destination. Passes from different states may be procured from the following websites:

Assam: https://eservices.assam.gov.in/directApply.do?serviceId=1533

Chattisgarh: https://raipur.gov.in/cg-covid-19-epass

Delhi: https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/relief/english

Haryana: https://edisha.gov.in/eForms/MigrantService

Himachal Pradesh: http://covid19epass.hp.gov.in

Karnataka: https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in/Sevasindhu/English

Madhya Pradesh: https://mapit.gov.in/covid-19

Maharashtra: https://covid19.mhpolice.in

Odisha: http://covid19regd.odisha.gov.in

Punjab: http://covidhelp.punjab.gov.in

Rajasthan: http://emitraapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Tamil Nadu: http://rtos.nonresidenttamil.org

Uttar Pradesh: http://164.100.68.164/upepass2

Telangana: https://epass-svc.app.koopid.ai/epassportal/widgets/dashboard.html

Kerala: https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/home/addDomestic

Goa: www.goaonline.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh: www.spandana.ap.gov.in

Contact war room for information on inter-state travel

The public may contact the war room at the Kerala secretariat for more information on inter-state travel of migrant workers, return of Keralites from other states and other COVID-related information. The round-the-clock war room may be reached on the numbers: 0471 2781100, 2781101. Whatsapp Number: 8281312912.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation opens up inter-state services

For providing inter-state transport facility for sevasindhu e-pass holders, KSRTC has opened helpline numbers with effect from May 11. Contact numbers for Kerala State: 7760990287, 7760990988, 7760990531, 6366423895, 6366423896.

Free flight tickets for 100 passengers from Bahrain

Norka Roots Director Ravi Pillai has offered to sponsor flight tickets to 100 expats from Bahrain.

Janamaitri police to monitor those in home quarantine

The Janamaitri Police has been given the task of ensuring that visitors from other states and countries strictly follow the home quarantine protocol, DGP Lokanath Behera said on Monday.

The statement was issued after it came to notice that several home-quarantined individuals visited homes of relatives and friends, violating health ministry's guidelines.

Railways resumes passenger trains from May 12

Railways resumed services of 15 passenger trains, including one from New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram, from Tuesday (May 12), 50 days after it had suspended passenger services in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown.

Tickets will be sold only via IRCTC website. Bookings began on Monday, May 11 at 4 pm. Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter railway stations.

Ticket booking counters at railway stations will remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) will be issued.

It will be mandatory for passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the trains.

New business-to-business portal launched in Kerala

The Department of Industries has launched a business-to-business portal called Kerala E-Market to expand the marketing of products in the public sector and small industries in the state. Industry and Commerce Minister EP Jayarajan will inaugurate the portal today at 11 am.

Expired driving license and permits

All driving licenses, permits and registration papers of vehicles and other documents concerning the Motor Vehicles Rules that expired after February 1 will now be treated as valid until June 30.

Online appointments must for visits to Regional Passport Office

For all enquiries at the Regional Passport Office in Kochi, appointments must be booked in advance from May 11. Appointments can be booked through the portal: www.passportindia.gov.in.

MHA Control Room for goods carriers

In order to ensure faster resolution of the complaints/issues of the drivers/transporters on passage of goods carriers including empty trucks for inter state movement across the country during Locddown, Union Government has decided to utilise the Control Room of Ministry of Home Affairs where officers of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) are also being deputed for this purpose.

MHA Helpline Number 1930 and NHAI Helpline number 1033 may be used to seek assistance.

Register with NORKA to return home

Keralites who wish to return home from other nations can register their names on https://www.registernorkaroots.org/

KSEB cash counters open

The KSEB cash counters has begun operation from May 4. In order to avoid over crowding, the public may make payments at the counters according to a consumer-number-based-timetable set by the KSEB.

Consumer numbers ending with digit '1' can make payments on May 5, '2' on May 6, '3' on May 7, '4' on May 8, '5' on May 11, '6' on May 12, '7' on May 13, '8' on May 14, '9' on May 15.

Consumers with numbers ending with digits 0,1,2,3,4 may also make payments on May 9, if they are unable to make payments on the above dates.

Consumers with numbers ending with digits 5,6,6,7,8,9 may also make payments on May 16, if they are unable to make payments on the above dates.

Consumers will not be penalised or charged interest till May 16. Residents associations may make the payments on May 9 or 16.

Transaction charges have been removed for online payments. A 5% discount will be granted to those who make first time payments online.

BSNL recharge through post offices

BSNL recharge coupons of Rs 60 and Rs 110 will now be available through post offices in Kerala. Earlier the public sector telecommunication company had announced facility to pay landline and postpaid mobile bills via post offices.

Online transfer of pension money

Pensioners in Kerala can now transfer funds from PTSB accounts online to any commercialised bank. This service is available on the website https://tsbonline.kerala.gov.in/ by clicking the 'New User Registration' link. For a successful transaction you will need the 15-digit PTSB account number and the mobile number linked with the account. The service will be available only during working hours.

DPIIT Control Room

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, had set-up a Control Room w.e.f 26.3.2020 to monitor the issues of Industry and Trade and take up such matters with the concerned State Government, District and Police Authorities and other concerned agencies. Telephone (8am to 6pm): + 91 11 23062487, Email : controlroom-dpiit@gov.in

Hundreds avail Prasanthi scheme benefits

Hundreds of elderly have availed the services offered by Kerala Police Department's Prasanthi scheme. The scheme, executed by Janamaitri police, has proved beneficial to the elderly in need of essential medicines, food, other provisions and treatment. Counselling services will also available under the scheme. Four specially trained women police officers will work at the 24x7 call centre. For availing benefits under the Prasanthi scheme, please contact, 9497900035, 9497900045.

Notify govt about fake news

The public may notify the Information & Public Relations Department's Anti Fake News Division about fake news by texting them on the Whatsapp number (9496003234) or through the twitter account @afdkerala. The Anti Fake News Division verifies and publishes the fake news on its Facebook page on a regular basis.

Forest produce at your doorstep

Vanasree products are now available at your doorsteps through the Forest Department's Eco-shops programme. The facility will be available for residents under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Besides the price, delivery charges will be applicable on the goods. Interested persons may Whatsapp the order and location to the number 8281165348 (Convenor- G Santosh).

EXAMINATION/REOPENING DATES

SSLC, Plus One, Plus Two exams dates announced

The remaining general examinations of Kerala State syllabus - Class 10, Plus One and Plus Two will be held between May 21 and 29. The valuation of completed examinations would begin from May 13.

Schools will not open on June 1

It is now clear that schools will not reopen on June 1. Nonetheless, classes will start on the customary school reopening day. Special classes for students would be telecast through Kite Victers Channel from June 1. These classes will be available on the net and mobile.

JEE, NEET examinations now in July, August

Dates for the JEE and NEET examinations have also been set for July 18-23 and July 26 respectively.

The HRD Ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA) had also given students an option to change their opted centres for the two tests as many of them have moved to different places since the lockdown.

Pending Class 10, 12 CBSE exams to be held from July 1 to 15

Pending CBSE class 10, 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, will now be conducted from July 1 to 15.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce a detailed schedule of the exams soon.

Meanwhile, evaluation of answersheets have already begun. Results will be out by July end.

UG, PG academic sessions shifted

Taking into account the recent changes, the academic session 2020-21 for UG and PG will commence from 1st August for old students and from 1st September for new students, the minister said.

UPSC exams deferred

The civil services preliminary examination, scheduled to be held on May 31, has been deferred and the new date for the test will be decided later this month.

As and when dates are decided for the deferred tests/examinations, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 30 days, the UPSC said.