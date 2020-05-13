Ten new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Wednesday, active cases rise to 41

Thiruvananthapuram: With 10 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, the number of active cases in Kerala rose to 41. One person was cured, according to the office of Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram: 3

Palakkad: 2

Wayanad: 2

Kottayam: 1

Kozhikode: 1

Kannur: 1

Four of the new COVID-19 patients came from abroad while a similar number contracted the disease through contact with infected persons. Two others came from Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Two cops are among the new cases reported on Wednesday.

The patient who recovered is from Kollam district. With this, 490 have been cured so far.

There 34,447 people under observation in the state of which 33,953 are at homes and 494 in hospitals. Authorities have admitted 168 to hospitals on Wednesday.

Of the 39,380 samples sent for testing, 38,509 have turned out to be negative.

No new hotspots were announced on Wednesday. The state currently has 34 hotspots.