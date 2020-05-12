Vande Bharat, Day 6: Three flights to arrive in Kerala today

Three more flights will reach Kerala on Tueday as India continues its repatriation mission, Vande Bharat, for the sixth day.

The Air India flight from Dubai carrying 180 passengers will reach Kannur at 7:10pm. This is the first flight to arrive in Kannur. Another flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia will reach Kochi at 8:30pm.

A flight from Singapore, whose original destination was Bengaluru, has now extended its service to Kochi and will land at 10:50pm.

Update on Sunday's cancelled flight

The Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight, initially scheduled for Sunday and later cancelled, will now depart Doha at 9pm on Tuesday and is expected to land at Thiruvananthapuram at 12:40am on Wednesday. The flight was cancelled as it did not get landing permission in Doha.

World's largest repatriation mission

Yesterday, two Air India flights brought 361 Keralites from United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain on Monday.

The first flight from Dubai to Kochi ferried 177 passengers, while the second flight from Manama, Bahrain's capital, brought home 184 persons, including 21 pregnant women and four children.

Around 2,000 people are expected to reach Kerala in the first five days on board 13 flights, official sources said. More than 1,90,000 Indian nationals, who would have to pay a one-way ferry service charge, are expected to be brought back.

The international airports at Kannur, Kozhikode, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will handle the arrivals.

Besides the four destinations in Kerala, the national carrier would be operating services to Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Tiruchirapalli. Air India has also invited passengers, who qualify under the government's new international travel norms, to apply for passage from India to various destinations the airline will send its aircraft to conduct evacuation flights.