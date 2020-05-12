Mango showers to continue, thunderstorms likely; Kottayam to see highest rainfall

Kerala is likely to experience light to moderate rain, with instances of thunderstorms in isolated places, this week, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Tamil Nadu during the next 24 hours due to a trough.

The state has received over nine per cent rainfall since March 1. Kottayam is in the forefront with rainfall of over 50 per cent.



Coastal Karnataka is also likely to receive rains on May 13 and 14. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50kmph is likely to prevail over the area.



The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a warning in the coastal areas of Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnataka. Fishermen have been advised to not venture out into the sea.

WEATHER WARNING FOR FISHERMEN FOR KERALA AND LAKSHADWEEP AREA

Kerala coast&Lakshadweep Area :Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50Kmph is likely to prevail over Comorin area,Lakshadweep and Maldives area.Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. — Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (@KeralaSDMA) May 11, 2020

In North India, two western disturbances will bring precipitation and thunderstorms to the hills and the plains, the IMD said. It also reported “scattered to fairly widespread” rainfall and thunderstorm in northwest India.

Another western disturbance is likely to hit the region from May 14 and its influence is likely to continue for the subsequent 2-3 days, the IMD said.

A western disturbance is a cyclonic circulation originating from the Mediterranean Sea and travels across central Asia. It collides with the Himalayas and brings rains to the hills and the north Indian plains.

Scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers are likely to continue over northeast India during the next 4-5 days with peak activities during May 12-14 when heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Eastern India is likely to experience isolated to scattered rain and thundershowers during the next 5 days with peak activity during May 11-12.