Government braces itself up for the COVID third wave. Influx brings in 22 new cases

First, it came from Wuhan, China. Then from Italy. And now, from hotspots in the Gulf and other states in India. The third wave of the virus spread has begun in Kerala.

Earlier, when the Italy-origin spread threatened to engulf the state, the government had made it clear that lives mattered the most. There was total shut down, people were asked to protect themselves behind closed doors even if it meant no work.

Now, nearly two months later, it is a dangerous high-wire act the government is readying to perform. Along with lives, livelihoods too have to be protected. So on the one side, there would be screening, quarantining, testing, tracing, monitoring and all the tight precautions to prevent the spread of the virus but on the other, the economy will be thrown open.

As potentially infected people stream in from high-risk regions through air, road, rail and sea, people till now safe in their houses will walk out into the sun to earn their daily bread.

The chances of them crossing paths are high.

Threat of arrival

Already 19 who had returned to Kerala since May 6 have been declared positive, and this includes the five new cases on Tuesday. Three of them are in Malappuram, and one each in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam. Now, there are 32 active cases in Kerala, higher than the May 6 figures of 30.

People maintain social distance as they wait to enter Patna junction following the resumption of passenger train services connecting major cities, during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Patna, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. PTI

Four of the five declared positive on Tuesday had returned from the Gulf in the last three days as part of the Vande Bharat evacuation mission, and one across the border from Chennai after the interstate borders were opened up.

The fresh case in Kottayam, the first in 15 days, is a two-year-old child. The mother's sample has been sent for testing. The mother and child had returned from Kuwait on May 9. This is the first case in Kottayam after 15 days.

There have been 22 new cases in Kerala since May 8, after the influx began. Of this, 19 are returnees, from the Gulf and other high-risk states. Till then, the month had just five new cases.

All the co-passengers of those declared positive are now under tight observation. The chances of some of them testing positive are high. Their samples would be taken only if they show symptoms.

Danger lies ahead

By Tuesday, 33,116 people have returned to Kerala by road, 1406 have come from foreign countries and 833 have returned n ships.

A swell in positive cases now looks like a strong possibility. Of the 33,116 people who had returned from other states, 19,000 or nearly 60 per cent are from 'red zone' districts.

Already, 1.33 lakh have applied for passes. Of this, 72,800 are from 'red zone' distrcts. By now 89,950 passes have been issued. And of this, 45,157 are from 'red zone' districts.

Wagon trouble

From May 12, train services will resume. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already informed the Centre of the dangers involved. Firstly, they will have only three stops in Kerala: Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.

"This means those bound for Kasaragod would get down at Mangaluru and travel to ther destination, increasing the chances of infection," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at his customary sunset briefing in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Pinarayi wants the train from New Delhi to have all the regular stops of a Rajadhani Express within Kerala.

Another issue flagged by the chief minster was the use of air-conditioned trains. "The travel will take many days and the chances of the virus spread is high in closed air-conditioned trains," he said. Pinarayi sad there were examples both within and outside the country of the huge virus spread caused by travel in AC vehicles.

Passengers sit inside a coach of the New Delhi-Bilaspur special train before it was flagged off from the New Delhi Railway Station amid COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. PTI

Unimaginable risk of transmission

Pinarayi said the risk of community transmission in these circumstances were high. "We might have to encounter an unexpected surge in cases if controls slip," he warned.

Of the 32 active cases in Kerala, 23 had come from outside the state. Among them are 11 who returned from foreign countries and 12 who returned from other states; Chennai, 6, Maharashtra, 4, and Nizamuddin in Delhi, 2.

Pinarayi said the virus spread would be beyond imagination if protocols were not adhered to rigorously. He said a foreign returnee in Kasaragod had transmitted the virus to 22 people, another in Kannur had given the virus to 9, and man who had returned from Koyambedu market in Chennai had already given the virus to six, including his 11-month-old grandchild.

So far so good

However, at the moment there seems to be no community transmission. Of the 3,914 samples taken from high-risk groups like healthcare workers and those with high social exposure like policemen and local body representatives, 3,894 or nearly 99.4 per cent have shown negative results.

As for usual testing, till now 38,547 samples were taken, and this include the samples of augmented surveillance done to spot community transmission, and 37,727 or nearly 98 per cent of them have turned up negative.

Ways to open up

It is on the foundation of such a successful containment strategy that Kerala has proposed the following opening up measures on the condition that strict safety norms are adhered to.

One, allow domestic flights within Kerala.

Two, resume public transport within districts; ticket rates can be hiked to compensate for the reduced passengers allowed on a rip.

Three, open metro rail services.

Four, sanction non-stop trains to Kerala from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore and Chennai.

Five, restaurants should open with seating arrangements that conform to social distancing protocols.

Six, autorickshaws should be allowed to ply with a limit of one passenger per ride.