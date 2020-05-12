5 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Tuesday, active cases rise to 32

Thiruvananthapuram: With five new COVID-19 cases, the number of active cases Kerala rose to 32 on Tuesday. No recoveries were reported.



Three of the new cases were reported in Malappuram, and one each in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta. Four of the new patients arrived in Kerala from other countries and one from Chennai.



Out of the 32 active cases, 23 arrived in Kerala from outside the state and the rest contracted the disease through contact. Four patients arrived in the state from Maharashtra, six from Chennai and two from Nizamuddin.



The latest figures were released in the evening briefing by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Kerala CM added that 33,010 individuals have reached the state by road, 1406 individuals by flight and 833 by ship.



The chief minister also thanked the nurses in the state for their services on the occassion of World Nursing Day.

PM to address nation at 8pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8pm on Tuesday in which he is likely to announce the lockdown and social distancing measures for the next phase for containing the spread of COVID-19.