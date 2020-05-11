Vande Bharat Day 5: Air India flight to Kochi takes off from Dubai after 2 hour delay

Dubai: An Air India Express flight 454 flight, under the Vande Bharat repatriation mission, took off from Dubai at 3:20pm UAE time on Monday after a two-hour delay.

The flight is expected to land at the Cochin International airport at 8:40pm. The passengers were subjected to thermal scanning and rapid test at the Dubai airport.

The flight took off with 178 passengers including pregnant women and children.

Another AI flight carrying 177 passengers from Bahrain is expected to reach Calicut International Airport by midnight.

Special flight AI 1920 to Hyderabad with 170 passengers has taken off from Abu Dhabi airport. It is expected to reach Hyderabad tonight.

The flight from Doha which was rescheduled to Tuesday will take off at 7pm and arrive at Thiruvananthapuram at 12:40am on Wednesday.

The Air India Express repatriation flight was cancelled and rescheduled as permission for landing in the Qatar capital was not given.

The flight, which was to have left from the Karipur Airport in Kozhikode to airlift the passengers from Doha and bring them here,had not been given landing permission from the Interior Ministry of Qatar following which it has been cancelled, Thiruvananthapuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said.

London flight lands in Bengaluru

As many as 326 people stuck in London due to the COVID-19 lockdown arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday.

After their arrival by an Air India evacuation flight at 4:45 am, a team of corona warriors checked the passengers' health condition before letting them go to the designated quarantine centres

All the 326 passengers were found to be asymptomatic and put up in hotels as chosen by them, a senior Karnataka government official said.

Around 2,000 people are expected to reach Kerala in the first five days on board 13 flights, official sources said. More than 1,90,000 Indian nationals, who would have to pay a one-way ferry service charge, are expected to be brought back. The international airports at Kannur, Kozhikode, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will handle the arrivals. Besides the four destinations in Kerala, the national carrier would be operating services to Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Tiruchirapalli. Air India has also invited passengers, who qualify under the government's new international travel norms, to apply for passage from India to various destinations the airline will send its aircraft to conduct evacuation flights.