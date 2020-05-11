{{head.currentUpdate}}

Train ticket booking from 4pm: All you need to know about fares, stops and regulations

Train | Indian Railway
Tickets for the 15 special trains, which will begin services from Tuesday, will be available only through Indian Railway Catering Corporation (IRCTC) website.

Ticket sales will begin today (Monday, May 11) at 4pm. Check the site here

The first train to Kerala is expected to depart New Delhi on Wednesday. After that the train will run three days in a week - Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday.

The first return train from Thiruvananthapuram is expected to depart on May 15. It will run three days on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Eight stops in Kerala

The New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram and return trains will stop at eight stations in Kerala- Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Shoranur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Special Trains

Rajadhani fare

Passengers have to shell out Rajadhani train fare.

Tatkal, premium tatkal and current reservation facilities will not be available in these trains.

Ticket booking counters at railway stations will remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) will be issued.
No blankets, bedsheets

In the view of he COVID-19 scare, the Railways will not distribute blankets and bedsheets in the air conditioned coaches.

Schedule soon

Railways will release the train timings by the end of Monday.

Regulations

Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter railway stations.

Passengers should wear face cover and undergo screening at departure.

Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the trains.

