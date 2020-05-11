Pinarayi calls for resumption of public transport after May 17

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has exhorted the Centre to resume public transport, including domestic flights, in the country from May 17, when the third phase of the lockdown ends. Pinarayi made this demand during a video conference Prime Minister Narendra Modi held with chief ministers on May 11.

The chief minister told the prime minister that states should be given the freedom to operate public transport in a controlled manner after May 17. He wanted metro rail services also to resume in areas that were not designated as 'red zones'.

Pinarayi said domestic airline services could be resumed adhering to protocols laid down at both the place of origin and destination. "Those with COVID-like symptoms should not be allowed to travel. There should be screening at airports," he told the prime minister. However, Pinarayi said flights from containment areas should be restricted.

The chief minister also wanted states to be given the authority to allow three-wheelers on the roads after assessing the ground situation.

Pinarayi Vijayan once again reiterated that antibody testing should be done before Indians stranded in foreign lands are allowed to board planes. "If this is not done, other passengers will also be exposed to the risk of infection," Pinarayi told Modi. "Already, six who had returned have tested positive," he reminded the prime minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi furing the video conference with chief ministers.

Pinarayi told the prime minister that only those who had registered their names with the Kerala government should be allowed to book tickets online to travel in trains that would resume operations from May 12. "If people are allowed to travel ignoring the state's registration system, it could defeat the containment measures the state has till now effectively put in place," Pinarayi said.

He repeated the state's demand that special trains, like the ones employed for migrant workers, should be operated for Malayalis from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkota, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore. He said students should be given priority.

At the moment only those with private vehicles and the money to hire a taxi service could enter Kerala from other states.