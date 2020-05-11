Keralite woman gives birth to baby boy hours after return from Maldives

It was indeed a Happy Mother's Day for Sonia Jacob, a nurse who returned to Kerala from Maldives amid the coronavirus scare as she delivered a baby boy at a hospital in Kochi on Sunday.

A native of Eraviperoor in Tiruvalla, Sonia landed in Kochi on Sunday morning by Navy warship INS Jalashwa, which brought back 698 Indians stranded in the island nation. There were 19 pregnant women among the returnees.

Sonia started feeling uneasy after the immigration procedures were completed at the Kochi sea port. She was first taken to the hospital for women and children at Mattanchery before being shifted to the Kinder Hospital at Kalamassery for a C-section.

Sonia is the wife of Shijo, who is also a nurse in Kerala. She had miscarriages six times in the past.

Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas congratulated the new parents in a Facebook post. Suhas said it was an event of happiness amid the COVID times.