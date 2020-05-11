Karnataka, Rajasthan to ply buses for Malayalis to return to Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Karnataka and Rajasthan have announced that they will operate bus services to bring back Keralites who have been held up in these states amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has decided to operate non-AC inter-state services to neighbouring states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh bringing relief for thousands seeking government transport to return to their home states. This was following Karnataka government's decision to allow stranded people to travel through notified entry and exit points of the state.

Those who possess the passes of both Kerala and Karnataka governments can make use of the bus services to reach the state. Karnataka RTC has also decided to open a helpline for the benefit of passengers to states from Monday. The helpline can be contacted through the telephone numbers 7760990532, 7760990988, 7760990531, 6366423895 and 6366423896.

Earlier various Whatsapp groups and Malayali associations had hired buses for transporting Malayalis from Karnataka to Kerala. Karnataka RTC has also informed Malayali organisations that they were willing to rent buses for transporting people stranded in Karnataka to their home towns in Kerala.

Malayali organisations like Banglore Kerala Samajam, UNA and various Whatsapp groups have hired five buses till now to bring people held up in Karnataka to Kerala.

Congress to facilitate movement of stranded Keralites

Meanwhile Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran has announced that Congress will make travel arrangements for stranded Keralites in Karnataka in order to facilitate them to reach their homes.

On the request made by KPCC, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shivakumar took the initiative for making travel arrangements for Keralalites. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has also appointed MLA NA Haris as in-charge coordinator to look after the Keralites stranded in Karnataka. Mr Haris will guide and assist the Keralites and make the travel arrangements for those who have obtained travel passes. Mr Haris can be contacted through telephone number 969696 9232 and email infomlanaharis@gmail.com

Bus from Jaipur to bring back Malayali students

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced that a bus will be operated from Jaipur to bring back 27 students from Kerala stranded there. The bus will start its journey after Kerala government issued permission for its operation. This was following the intervention of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The issue was brought to the attention of Mr Gandhi by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal.