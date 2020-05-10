Sunday lockdown: What is allowed in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has issued an order, listing the guidelines for the complete lockdown on Sundays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A pass issued by the collector or the police is mandatory for travel.

However, walking and cycling are allowed, as per the order issued by the Chief Secretary.

What is allowed:

• Shops selling essential goods, sourcing of milk and distribution

• Newspaper distribution, media, medical and related organisations or services

• Social communities will not be allowed. However, weddings and funerals can be held as per the guidelines.

• Agencies involved in the COVID-19 battle and related activities

• Cargo vehicles, agencies involved in waste processing

• Ongoing construction activities and manufacturing processes

• Parcel counters at hotels to function from 8am to 9pm. Online delivery till 10pm.

• People with medical needs, government officials on essential duty, those involved in COVID-19 tasks, and those who have to carry out rituals at places of worship.

Confusion over Sunday lockdown

Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had declared last week that complete lockdown will be imposed on all Sundays , an official order was not immediately issued. This had led to confusion over the lockdown guidelines. The CM had made the declaration during the 5pm press meet on May 2 (Saturday). He, however, conceded that it would be difficult to implement the complete lockdown on such a short notice and the next Sunday, May 3, was exempted. Even then the order took a week to appear on the Chief Minister's website. It was published only at 8:57pm on May 9.