Mother's Day: Keralite woman to fly back from Gulf to donate kidney for her son

Kozhikode: Mini Narayanan will fly back to Kerala on Monday to undergo a kidney transplant surgery for her son.

Ajay Narayanan of Kasaragod came down with kidney ailment when he was just 16.

Mini decided to donate one of her kidneys for her son last October. Ajay, who was in a critical condition, was admitted to the intensive care unit of the MIMS Hospital in Kozhikode for a week. As his body was not healthy enough to undergo a transplant surgery then, the doctors postponed the operation to April last week.

Mini then left the son under the care of her relatives and went to Sharjah, where her husband worked.

However, the flight services were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Mini's journey had to be cancelled. The surgery was postponed indefinitely. As his health condition further deteriorated, Ajay has been on dialysis for a month.

Mini's husband Narayanan has been working as a school bus driver in Sharjah for the past 20 years.

When the government began to take steps to bring back the stranded Indians abroad, Mini too tried to be part of the first batch of travellers back home. Though she contacted the Embassy several times, her attempts went in vain.

Finally, the efforts made by activists of Incas, an expat organisation of the Congress, bore fruit.

Dr Sajith Narayanan of the MIMS Hospital sent across the medical records of Ajay. Rajmohan Unnithan MP too intervened for Mini’s cause.

Tickets were arranged through the ‘Fly with Incas’ initiative by KPCC vice-president T C Siddique. Mini along with her husband Narayanan and daughter Naina will fly to Kochi from Dubai on Monday.