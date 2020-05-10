COVID-19: Seven new cases in Kerala on Sunday, Kasaragod becomes disease free

Seven persons tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Sunday.

Three of them are from Wayanad district, two from Thrissur and one each from Ernakulam and Malappuram.

Two of the infected persons in Wayanad were in the contact list of the driver who had come from Koyambedu market in Chennai last week. The third person, who recently returned from Chennai, also got the disease from Koyambedu market. At present, seven COVID-19 patients are under treatment in Wayanad.

The infected persons in Thrissur and Malappuram came from Abu Dhabi on May 7.

The Ernakulam resident, who was tested positive on Sunday, returned from Chennai recently.

Recoveries

Four persons - two from Kannur and one each from Palakkad and Kasaragod districts - were cured of the disease on Sunday. With this Kasaragod became COVID-free district.

Twenty patients are being treated in various hospitals in the state.

As many as 26,712 people are under observation in various districts. Of them, 26,350 are in home quarantine and 362 in hospitals.

The state has so far tested 37,464 samples (including augmented samples), and 36,630 of them have returned negative. Of the 3,815 samples collected from high-risk groups, such as healthcare professionals, migrant labourers etc, as part of the sentinel survey, 3,525 returned negative.

Kasaragod becomes Covid free

Kasaragod district became COVID-19 free on Sunday with the discharge of last patient under treatment from the Kasaragod Government Medical College Hospital.

This is a remarkable achievement considering the fact that the district recorded 179 COVID cases - highest in the state - ever since the first case was reported on February 3. On April 10, the district had 155 active COVID-19 patients.

The turnaround began on April 11, thanks to the coordinated efforts of the grass-root health workers, health department, police and district administration.