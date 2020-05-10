Turned away by 5 Bengaluru hospitals, Kerala woman delivers baby in auto-rickshaw

Bengaluru: In a bizarre incident, a pregnant woman from Kerala, who was denied of medical attention by five hospitals in Bengaluru, gave birth to her baby in an autorickshaw on Saturday.

The 27-year-old woman, who hails from Pazhayangadi in Kerala's Kannur district, was first taken to a hospital near her home in Gorepalaya by her mother and brother in an autoriskhaw.

But the staff turned them away saying that the hospital is not admitting new patients because of COVID scare.

They got similar response from four hospitals, and the woman delivered the baby in the vehicle even as they were heading to the next hospital.

After the incident came to light, the woman was shifted to KIMS Hospital with the help of Bengaluru-based Kerala social organisations.

Doctors at the hospital said the mother and baby are in good health.