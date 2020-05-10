Keralites arriving from red zones in other states need to undergo a home quarantine of 14 days, the state government said on Saturday revising its earlier decision. Individuals need not undergo quarantine at the state facility.

According to a government notification, the public will have to undergo a medical check up at the border. Asymptomatic individuals will be allowed to proceed for home quarantine. Those showing COVID-19 symptoms will be shifted to a hospital after a PCR test.



Only pregnant women, adults above 75 years of age and children below 10 years could undergo compulsory quarantine at home earlier.

7 day quarantine at govt facility for expats

Expatriates arriving in Kerala must stay at the state's quarantine facility for 7 days.

However, pregnant women are allowed to enter home quarantine. The women and their respective families are expected to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government.

Pregnant women in home quarantine must contact the control room for hospital visits. From the Gulf-returnees, 114 pregnant women without health issues have been sent home. Four women were moved to hospitals after reporting health problems.

No quarantine after inter-district trips

Public need not undergo quarantine after inter-district travel, irrespective of the zones. The state has 33 hotspots.

