{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

14-day home quarantine for Keralites from other states, none for inter-district trips

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
kasaragod-hospital-03
Representational image
SHARE

Keralites arriving from red zones in other states need to undergo a home quarantine of 14 days, the state government said on Saturday revising its earlier decision. Individuals need not undergo quarantine at the state facility.

According to a government notification, the public will have to undergo a medical check up at the border. Asymptomatic individuals will be allowed to proceed for home quarantine. Those showing COVID-19 symptoms will be shifted to a hospital after a PCR test.
KERALA
COVID-19: 2 Gulf returnees test positive, Kerala CM says time to step up vigil

Only pregnant women, adults above 75 years of age and children below 10 years could undergo compulsory quarantine at home earlier.

7 day quarantine at govt facility for expats

Expatriates arriving in Kerala must stay at the state's quarantine facility for 7 days.

However, pregnant women are allowed to enter home quarantine. The women and their respective families are expected to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government.

Pregnant women in home quarantine must contact the control room for hospital visits. From the Gulf-returnees, 114 pregnant women without health issues have been sent home. Four women were moved to hospitals after reporting health problems.

kerala-covid-19-mask

No quarantine after inter-district trips

Public need not undergo quarantine after inter-district travel, irrespective of the zones. The state has 33 hotspots.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES