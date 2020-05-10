Breather for govt as controversial helicopter takes up life-saving mission

Kochi: The Kerala government deployed a rented helicopter, which was mired in controversies, to transport the heart of a brain-dead woman from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi on Saturday.

This was the maiden journey of the helicopter, which was hired by the government at a monthly rent of Rs 1.44 crore. The decision to take the helicopter on rent as the state was facing a financial crisis had put the government on the defensive.

However, the helicopter’s life-saving mission has given armour to the government in the face of criticisms.

The quick action saved the life of a 49-year-old woman, Leena Shibu, suffering from ischemic cardiomyopathy and was under treatment at the Lisie Hospital in Kochi.

After the family of the brain-dead woman, Lali Gopakumar, agreed for the organ donation, procedures were expedited.

Lisie Hospital director Fr Paul Karedan first sought the help of former MP P Rajeev to bring the heart to Kochi at the earliest. Rajeev took up the issue with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who then instructed the DGP to deploy the helicopter for the mission.

Family grateful

Leena was at the Lisie Hospital for her check-up on Friday when the doctor received a phone call, informing him about the brain-dead woman at the KIMS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The heart was harvested by a group of doctors from the Lisie Hospital and airlifted to Kochi on Saturday afternoon. The heart transplant surgery was performed by Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram at the Lisie Hospital soon.

Leena’s relatives said they were grateful of the humanitarian gesture by the donor’s family during these trying times.

"We do not know that family. We cannot thank them enough for making such a decision even when they are in mourning. Leena's health was deteriorating by the day. The functioning of her heart had reduced to just 30 per cent. She was finding it difficult even to breathe. Just when we were really anxious about her health, that family's large-heartedness came to our rescue," said Leena's husband Shibu Shankarathil (Manorama, Marayoor).

24th heart transplant surgery in 7 years at Lisie

Leena’s surgery was the 24th heart transplant operation to be led by Dr Periappuram at the Lisie Hospital in seven years. Dr Periappuram is also credited with performing the first heart transplant surgery in Kerala. Earlier in 2015 and 2016, the vital organs were airlifted from Thiruvananthapuram and brought to Kochi for the heart transplant. The Dornier flights of the Indian Navy were deployed both times.