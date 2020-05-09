Vande Bharat: Three more flights to arrive in Kochi as evacuation mission enters third day

Kochi: Three more flights will bring back Keralites from Gulf countries on Saturday as India's Vande Bharat Mission to bring home its nationals stranded due to COVID-19 lockdown in various countries entered third day.

A total of 9 flights will arrive in India from various countries on Saturday, including three to Kerala.

The flight from Kuwait City will touch down at the Cochin International Airport at 9:15pm while the Muscat-Kochi flight will arrive at 8:50pm. The Doha-Kochi flight will land at 1:40am on Sunday. The three Kerala-bound flights are expected to bring home over 500 passengers.

The Muscat-Kochi flight will depart at Oman time 4:15pm (India time 5:45pm) with 177 passengers on board. This include 48 pregnant women and 4 infants.

A Kuwait-Hyderabad flight is expected to touch down at 6:30pm while a Sharjah-Lucknow plane will arrive at 8:50 pm. The flight from Kuala Lumpur will arrive at the Tiruchirappalli International Airport at 9:40pm. A flight from Dubai will arrive at 12:15am on Sunday while a Dhaka-New Delhi flight will arrive at 3am. The London-Mumbai flight will reach its destination at 1:30am.



Official sources said all the passengers arriving on the special flights to Kerala would be subjected to COVID-19 rapid test at the airport before transferring them to their respective destinations by special taxis and state-run KSRTC buses.

#VandeBharatMission from Oman starts!



Check in started for first special flight from Oman IX 442. Passengers include urgent medical cases, workers, stranded visitors & people having family emergencies. Happy to serve fellow Indians.#TeamMEA @PMOIndia@DrSJaishankar@MOS_MEA pic.twitter.com/mqtKMzRiG4 — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) May 9, 2020

As per the norms, all the pregnant women and children would be transported to their homes and others would be shifted to coronavirus care centres in their home districts.

Two flights carrying a total of 325 people from the Gulf countries landed in Kerala's two airports on Friday night.

While an Air India repatriation flight from Riyadh carrying 153 passengers, including 84 pregnant women, 22 children and four infants landed at the Kozhikode airport 8pm on Friday night, another Air India Express flight from Bahrain with 177 passengers, including 5 infants, reached Kochi airport at 11:32pm.

Two flights had landed at Kochi and Kozhikode on Thursday from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

The passengers were subjected to thermal test at the aerobridge itself before allowing them to undergo customs and immigration checks, Kozhikode airport sources said.

Meanwhile, Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa has set sail from Male to Kochi in Kerala with 698 Indians nationals who were stranded in Maldives, senior Navy officials said.

A total of 64 Air India flights and two ships are being operated as part of India's massive repatriation drive, Vande Bharat Mission, that began on Thursday to bring stranded Indians home from various countries like the UK, the UAE, the US, Maldives, Bahrain and Singapore.

From the Gulf countries to Malaysia and the UK to the US, the multi-agency operation will see the state-owned airline operate non-scheduled commercial flights till May 14 to ferry around 15,000 Indian nationals from 12 countries.

Inside this mission, the Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu (Sea Bridge) under which it dispatched two ships to Male to commence the first phase of the evacuation operations from Friday.

