No travel pass for Keralites coming from red zone districts

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan denied reports of stopping the distribution of passes for Keralites coming from other parts of the country, the state government on Saturday stopped issuing travel passes for those coming from red zone districts.

There were reports on Friday that the authorities have temporarily halted the process of issuing travel passes for Malayalis wanting to return from other states. However, the chief minister denied these reports during his evening briefing.

"It is just that there is a limit to the number of people who can be allowed to enter the state in a day," Pinarayi said. He also made it clear that a person coming from a 'red zone' would not be denied entry.

"Only those who come without registering will be disallowed," the Chief Minister added.

However, the authorities have stopped issuing passes for those coming from red zone districts, Manorama News reported on Saturday.

According to earlier guidelines, a person wanting to return from other states should seek permission from the district Collector concerned on the website – covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in. After checking the information, the collector will send the travel permission, including the QR code, to the registered phone number and email. Only after getting the permission, should the applicants start the journey from their current location.

Those coming from 'red zones' will have to undergo compulsory 14-day quarantine in government facilities. However, pregnant women, adults above 75 years of age and children below 10 years can undergo their compulsory quarantine at home.

According to official figures, 37,801 of the 86,679 Malayalis in other states who had applied for travel passes are coming from 'red zone' districts. Already, 45,814 passes have been distributed among these, and 19,476 of them are coming from 'red zones'. And of the 16,385 that have already returned till now, 8912 are from 'red zone' districts.

Communication gap, or a minor glitch in following protocol, has allowed many from 'red zones' to go directly to their homes. "We are now identifying people who had returned from 'red zones' and shifting them to institutional quarantine," the Chief Minister had said.