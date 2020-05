Air India flight carrying 162 Indians departed from Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Friday.

This is the third special flight to Kerala after India launched the repatriation mission - dubbed Vande Bharat - on Thursday.

The first two flights from Abu Dhabi and Dubai - both in the United Arab Emirates - brought 363 persons on Thursday

The flight from Riyadh is expected to reach Kozhikode International Airport at 8.30pm.