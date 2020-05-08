Kerala Lockdown Day 46: Pending Class 10, 12 CBSE exams to be held in July & More

One person tested postive for coronavirus in Kerala on Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his COVID-19 briefing. With ten more recoveries, the number of active cases in the state now stands at 16.

Pending Class 10, 12 CBSE exams to be held from July 1 to 15

Pending CBSE class 10, 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, will now be conducted from July 1 to 15, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Friday.

"The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15," he said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce a detailed schedule of the exams soon.

Kerala creates 3770 temporary posts to ramp up COVID defence

The National Health Mission has been working with the Department of Health to strengthen the COVID immunization program in the state. For this, 3770 temporary posts have been created.

This will include 704 doctors, 100 specialists, 1196 staff nurses, 167 nursing assistants, 246 pharmacists, 211 lab technicians, and over 300 cleaning staff.

Over 1,300 people have been recruited so far. The rest will be recruited as per the requirements of the districts.

Travel pass must for essential inter-district travel

Those who want to make unavoidable inter-district journeys can now register themselves via the online portal. A pass will be sent to the applicant's mobile number if his case is considered to be valid. It is only on the production of this pass that travellers will be allowed to resume their journey.

Those who are unable to access the portal may collect the pass from the local police station. They have to write all necessary details in a letter and submit at the police station. A pass will be granted only if the case if found valid, officials informed.

Expired driving license and permits

All driving licenses, permits and registration papers of vehicles and other documents concerning the Motor Vehicles Rules that expired after February 1 will now be treated as valid until June 30.

SSLC, Plus One, Plus Two exams dates announced

The remaining general examinations of Kerala State syllabus - Class 10, Plus One and Plus Two will be held between May 21 and 29. The valuation of completed examinations would begin from May 13.

Schools will not open on June 1

It is now clear that schools will not reopen on June 1. Nonetheless, classes will start on the customary school reopening day. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during his sunset briefing on Wednesday, said special classes for students would be telecast through Kite Victers Channel from June 1. These classes will be available on the net and mobile.

JEE, NEET examinations now in July, August

Dates for the JEE and NEET examinations have also been set for July 18-23 and July 26 respectively.

While the Joint Entrance Exam-Mains (JEE-MAINS) is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is for admission to medical colleges.

The HRD Ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA) had also given students an option to change their opted centres for the two tests as many of them have moved to different places since the lockdown.



UG, PG academic sessions shifted

Taking into account the recent changes, the academic session 2020-21 for UG and PG will commence from 1st August for old students and from 1st September for new students, the minister said.



UPSC exams deferred



The civil services preliminary examination, scheduled to be held on May 31, has been deferred and the new date for the test will be decided later this month.

As and when dates are decided for the deferred tests/examinations, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 30 days, the UPSC said.

Online appointments must for visits to Regional Passport Office

For all enquiries at the Regional Passport Office in Kochi, appointments must be booked in advance from May 11. Appointments can be booked through the portal www.passportindia.gov.in.

Inter-state travel pass withdrawn until further notice

The Kerala government on Thursday stopped issuing passes to people from other states. New passes will be issued only after the quarantine procedures of those who crossed the border in the past three days are completed, Chief Secretary Tom Jose said.

Individuals coming from red zones have to undergo a quarantine period of 14 days, a Kerala government order stated. Senior citizens above 60 years of age, children below 14 years, and pregnant women and their partners may observe home quarantine. Their samples will be tested on the seventh day. If their tests turn positive, they will be shifted to hospitals.

Around 1,70,917 Keralites stranded in other states have registered to return back to their homes.

Once operations resume, a digital pass can be obtained from www.covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in

Contact war room for information on inter-state travel

The public may contact the war room at the Kerala secretariat for more information on inter-state travel of migrant workers, return of Keralites from other states and other COVID-related information. The round-the-clock war room may be reached on the numbers: 0471 2781100, 2781101. Whatsapp Number: 8281312912.

Banks to function from 10am to 5pm

Banks will be allowed to function even in the worst affected red zone. While banks can open from 10 am to 5 pm following the social distancing norms in Green and Orange zones. In Red Zones it will be allowed only till 2pm. However, they will not be allowed to run in containment zones.

MHA Control Room for goods carriers

In order to ensure faster resolution of the complaints/issues of the drivers/transporters on passage of goods carriers including empty trucks for inter state movement across the country during Locddown, Union Government has decided to utilise the Control Room of Ministry of Home Affairs where officers of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) are also being deputed for this purpose.

MHA Helpline Number 1930 and NHAI Helpline number 1033 may be used to seek assistance.

NORKA registrations cross 4 lakh

Around 4.27 lakh expatriates have registered on the NORKA website expressing their desire to return home during this crisis period. Those who have registered also include 61,009 people who lost their jobs and 9,827 pregnant women. Over 1.7 lakh Keralites from other states in India have also registered on the site seeking to return home.

Keralites who wish to return home can register their names on https://www.registernorkaroots.org/

KSEB cash counters open

The KSEB cash counters has begun operation from May 4. In order to avoid over crowding, the public may make payments at the counters according to a consumer-number-based-timetable set by the KSEB.

Consumer numbers ending with digit '1' can make payments on May 5, '2' on May 6, '3' on May 7, '4' on May 8, '5' on May 11, '6' on May 12, '7' on May 13, '8' on May 14, '9' on May 15.

Consumers with numbers ending with digits 0,1,2,3,4 may also make payments on May 9, if they are unable to make payments on the above dates.

Consumers with numbers ending with digits 5,6,6,7,8,9 may also make payments on May 16, if they are unable to make payments on the above dates.

Consumers will not be penalised or charged interest till May 16. Residents associations may make the payments on May 9 or 16.

Transaction charges have been removed for online payments. A 5% discount will be granted to those who make first time payments online.

Share your memorable experiences about nurses

United Nurses' Association invites written anecdotes from public ahead of Nursing Day on May 12.

Public may share their memorable experiences with nurses in the mail-id nursingexperiences@gmail.com from May 2 to May 6. Twenty-five of the selected anecdotes will be published into a book.

BSNL recharge through post offices

BSNL recharge coupons of Rs 60 and Rs 110 will now be available through post offices in Kerala. Earlier the public sector telecommunication company had announced facility to pay landline and postpaid mobile bills via post offices.

Online transfer of pension money

Pensioners in Kerala can now transfer funds from PTSB accounts online to any commercialised bank. This service is available on the website https://tsbonline.kerala.gov.in/ by clicking the 'New User Registration' link. For a successful transaction you will need the 15-digit PTSB account number and the mobile number linked with the account. The service will be available only during working hours.

Rs 1,000 for Indian Coffee House employees

Indian Coffee House employees will be provided a financial aid of Rs1000 from the Labour Welfare Board. The fund for the coffee house workers was taken from the fund allotted for plantation workers. The amount will be credited to the bank accounts of workers. The details of the workers have to be filled in by the employer in the website www.labourwelfarefund.in

DPIIT Control Room

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, had set-up a Control Room w.e.f 26.3.2020 to monitor the issues of Industry and Trade and take up such matters with the concerned State Government, District and Police Authorities and other concerned agencies. Telephone (8am to 6pm): + 91 11 23062487, Email : controlroom-dpiit@gov.in

New website for MSMEs

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday launched a portal (http://ideas.msme.gov.in/) for uploading ideas and innovations regarding the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

Financial aid for transport workers

The Kerala Motor Transport Workers Welfare Fund Board announced financial aid for its workers. Bus, goods' vehicle, taxi and autorickshaw workers will be given Rs 5000, Rs 3500, Rs 2500 and Rs 2000 respectively. The workers under the 1991 scheme for autorickshaw workers will get a financial aid of Rs 2000 and those under the 2004 scheme for automobile workshops will get aid of Rs 1000. The board will also waive off the loans availed by the workers and the loans pending to be processed.

For more information log onto www.kmtwwfb.org .

KUFOS extends MSc/PhD application date

Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) has extended the last date to submit the application for MSc/PhD courses to May 20. The PhD entrance exam scheduled for May 8 has also been extended. For more information visit: www.kufos.ac.in

Hundreds avail Prasanthi scheme benefits

Hundreds of elderly have availed the services offered by Kerala Police Department's Prasanthi scheme. The scheme, executed by Janamaitri police, has proved beneficial to the elderly in need of essential medicines, food, other provisions and treatment. Counselling services will also available under the scheme. Four specially trained women police officers will work at the 24x7 call centre. For availing benefits under the Prasanthi scheme, please contact, 9497900035, 9497900045.

My Corona Warrior Scheme by Postal Department



Kids below 12 years can now, send their greetings to those fighting against the coronavirus in the state. Children may scan and upload hand-written letters and pictures and send them to the mail-id epost.aluvadop@gmail.com. The letters would be delivered to the recipients via e-post. For further details contact Aluva Postal division: 0484-2624408, 9446420626.

Notify govt about fake news

The public may notify the Information & Public Relations Department's Anti Fake News Division about fake news by texting them on the Whatsapp number (9496003234) or through the twitter account @afdkerala. The Anti Fake News Division verifies and publishes the fake news on its Facebook page on a regular basis.

Forest produce at your doorstep

Vanasree products such as honey, tamarind, Marayur jaggery, Eucalyptus oil, pepper, pepper powder, cloves, wild turmeric, frankincense, lemongrass oil, red sandal powder and sappanwood (pathimukham) are now available at your doorsteps through the Forest Department's Eco-shops programme. The facility will be available for residents under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Besides the price, delivery charges will be applicable on the goods. Interested persons may Whatsapp the order and location to the number 8281165348 (Convenor- G Santosh).