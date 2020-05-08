COVID-19 lockdown: Riyadh, Bahrain flights to bring back expats to Kerala today

Two more flights with Keralites seeking to return home are expected to arrive from Riyadh and Bahrain on Friday night.

The Indian government had shut all airports bringing to a halt all domestic and international flights from March 25 in the aftermath of the nationwide lockdown to check the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Riyadh flight will reach Kozhikode at 8:30pm and the Bahrain aircraft will reach Kochi at 10:50pm.

The passengers arriving from abroad, barring pregnant women and children and elders, will be shifted to various quarantine centres across the state after COVID-19 PCR tests at the airport.

KSRTC buses and taxi cabs have been arranged to transport the passengers to various quarantine centres across the state.

In the first phase of the evacuation exercise, dubbed Vande Bharat Mission, 64 flights will bring back 14,800 stranded Indians from 12 countries till May 13. Twenty four flights will be pressed into service to bring back persons from five Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

An Air India aircraft departed the national capital's IGI Airport around 11:30pm Thursday to Singapore and is expected to be back in New Delhi with Indian nationals at 11:30am on Friday.

Around 2,000 people are expected to reach Kerala in the first five days on board 13 flights, official sources said.

More than 1,90,000 Indian nationals, who would have to pay a one-way ferry service charge, are expected to be brought back.

The international airports at Kannur, Kozhikode, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will handle the arrivals.

Besides the four destinations in Kerala, the national carrier would be operating services to Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Tiruchirapalli.

Air India has also invited passengers, who qualify under the government's new international travel norms, to apply for passage from India to various destinations the airline will send its aircraft to conduct evacuation flights.

The first two flights from Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) landed in Kochi and Kozhikode respectively on Thursday night.

Quarantine facilities

Minister for Higher Education K T Jaleel said all arrangements to receive passengers from Dubai have been completed.

Ernakulam district collector S Suhas said 500 rooms had been earmarked to quarantine those returning from abroad.