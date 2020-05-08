COVID-19: One new positive case on Friday, 10 more recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 1 new COVID-19 positive case on Friday, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his daily press briefing. The positive case was recorded from Ernakulam.

10 more persons from Kannur have been recovered from the disease, he said.

Now, Kerala is left with only 16 active COVID-19 cases. Five of these are in Kannur, four in Wayanad, three in Kollam and one each in Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Kasaragod districts.

So far, Kerala recorded 503 COVID-19 cases.

Important points from CM's press meet

State has so far tested 35,856 samples, out of which 35,355 returned negative.

127 persons were hospitalised on Friday.

20,157 persons are under observation in the state.

Kerala's virus containment efforts has gone well so far, but this does not mean that we can lower the guard now.

Centre has congratulated Kerala for effectively managing the arrival of expatriates in Kochi and Kozhikode airports on Thursday.

86,679 Keralites from other States have registered with NORKA website to come back home, and 37,801 are from districts marked as 'red zones'.

The government has so far issued passes for 45,814 persons to come back to Kerala, and 19,476 are from districts marked as 'red zones'.

Till Friday, 16,385 persons arrived Kerala. Of this, 8,912 are from red zone districts.

People who arrived from red zone districts have been moved to government-run quarantine centres.

Government has not stopped issuing passes for Keralites coming from other states.