{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Malayali twins to fly back to Kerala after a 50-day ordeal in Gulf

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Malayali twins to fly back to Kerala after a 50-day ordeal in Gulf
Jackson and Benson
SHARE

Dubai: Twin brothers Jackson and Benson will fly back to Kerala from Dubai on Thursday, finally ending their 50-day ordeal.

They spent the initial 12 days at the airport, with not even a change of clothing, and surviving on food given by authorities. They were later moved to a hotel. They have been given free flight tickets by the Indian Embassy.
KERALA
First batch of expats to arrive today; Kerala readies quarantine, screening facilities

The twins, natives of Puthiyathura in Thiruvananthapuram, started their journey from Lisbon in Portugal on March 18 afternoon.  

The brothers reached Dubai the next morning, but were stranded at the airport for the next two weeks.

Though they had relatives in Ajman, the twins were not allowed to meet them or step out. Then a relative, Pushpan Simon, passed on clothes to them with the help of airport personnel.

The twins were given food coupons by the airport authorities in the initial days. Then Indian Consulate in Dubai provided help to buy food. They were later shifted to the hotel, but continued to be in isolation.

The twins, who work in Portugal, had applied for resident visa. Just when they were about to be issued the visa, the country was rattled by COVID-19.

They both plan to return to Portugal after their wedding and dream of starting a business in the European country.

Three other Keralites were also stranded with them at the airport.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES