Over 4,000 people returned to Kerala from other states; 1,087 quarantined

Thiruvananthapuram: Around 4,650 people returned to Kerala from other states on Wednesday after COVID-19 lockdown regulations were eased. A total of 1,087, who came from red zones in other states, have been quarantined at government centres in various districts.

Long line of vehicles was seen at the Walayar check-post along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border on Wednesday as all the returnees have to undergo checks. Considering the rush, the checking centre is working 24 hours now and over 40 officers were deployed additionally.

Those coming from red zones are made to undergo thermal screening thrice. If the body temperature was found to be high, they would be immediately admitted to the isolation ward of the Palakkad district hospital. Others have to stay at the government quarantine centres. The travel pass will have details on which zone the returnees are coming from.

After a Keralite lorry driver tested positive for COVID-19, Tamil Nadu is carrying out strict checking of all cargo vehicle workers from Kerala. With this, several cargo trucks from Kerala have been stranded in the neighbouring state. The movement of cargo to Kerala has also slowed down.

Eighty-one people, who arrived at Injivila in Thiruvananthapuram, from Chennai, a COVID-19 hotspot, were taken to the surveillance centre at Nalanchira in ambulances.

People, who arrived from red zones at Aryankavu in Kollam on Wednesday morning, had to wait for nearly eight hours as confusion prevailed over which quarantine centres they were to be admitted.

Red zones in other states

Karnataka: Bengaluru, Bengaluru rural, Mysuru districts

Maharashtra: Mumbai, Mumbai suburban, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations, Solapur, Satara, Jalgaon, Nashik, Aurangabad, Akola, Yavatmal, Dhule districts

Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Namakkal districts

Number of returnees on Wednesday and those from red zones who were quarantined

Injivila: 335 - 81

Aryankavu: 232 - 63

Kumaly: 412 - (data unavailable)

Walayar: 2817 - 917

Muthanga: 393 - 23

Manjeshwaram: 786 – 3

Around 2 lakh people are to arrive from other states

Those who have registered: 2,03,189

Pass issued: 38,862

Returnees, who have lost jobs: 576

Children: 163

For medical treatment: 47

Pregnant woman: 66