Countdown begins: Keralites arrive at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports

The first two flights carrying Indians stranded in the Gulf countries will depart from Abu Dhabi and Dubai international airports in two hours.

Passengers have arrived at the airports and are busy completing immigration formalities.

Kochi-bound Air India Express will depart from Abu Dhabi International Airport at 4:15pm UAE time (5:45pm India time). The flight, carrying 177 persons, is expected to touch down at Kochi International Airport at 9:40pm India time.

The second Air India Express flight with 189 passengers will depart at 5:10pm UAE time (6:40pm India time) and will reach Kozhikode at 10:30pm India time.



Around 15,000 Indians stranded across the globe will be brought back in the evacuation exercise dubbed Vande Bharath in one week. Twenty four flights will be pressed into service to bring back persons from five Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Consul General of India in Duabi Vipul said that all formalities have been completed to ferry 177 passengers from Dubai. "The group has many pregnant women and people who need medical attention. This is a happy moment for Indian consulate," he told reporters at the airport.

Earlier, Air India Express flight from Kochi left for Abu Dhabi at 12:30pm India time.

Passengers of the Dubai-Kozhikode special flight arrive in the airport. Photo: Pramad B Kutty

Quarantine facilities

Minister for Higher Education K T Jaleel said al arrangements to receive passengers from Dubai have been completed. "All the passengers will be taken to quarantine centres after their arrival," he said reporters at the Karipur airport.

Speaking to reporters at Kochi airport, Ernakulam district collector S Suhas said 500 rooms have been earmarked to quarantine those returning from abroad. "We will shift all the passengers to these facilities," he said.

Malappuram tops the list

As many as 105 persons from Malappuram district will arrive in two flights on Thursday.

Here is the district-wise break-up of passengers arriving on Thursday:

Thrissur: 73

Kozhikode: 70

Ernaulam: 25

Palakkad: 23

Alappuzha: 15

Wayanad: 15

Kottayam: 14

Pathanamthitta: 8

Kannur: 6

Kasaragod: 6

Thiruvananthapuram: 1