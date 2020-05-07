COVID-19: No new positive cases on Thursday, five more recover

May appears to be the merciful month for Kerala in its fight against COVID-19 as the number of positive cases continued to dwindle by the day.

On Thursday, the state recorded no new positive cases. The trend that started on the first day of the month continued till date, barring May 2 and 5.

The state performed impressively on the recovery front too, with five persons - three from Kannur and two from neighbouring Kasaragod – leaving hospitals after being cured of the disease, informed State Health Minister K K Shailaja in a press release.

At present, only 25 COVID-19 patients are being treated at various hospitals. This is a remarkable achievement considering the fact the 111 persons were under treatment seven days ago.

But trends showed that state should not lower its guard as 131 persons were hospitalised with various symptoms on Thursday.

The state has so far tested 35,171 samples (including augmented samples) out of which 34,514 returned negative.

Of the 3035 samples collected from high-risk groups – health workers, police, migrant workers etc – 2,337 samples returned negative.