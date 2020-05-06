Travel pass must for essential inter-district journeys in Kerala | Register here

Those who want to make unavoidable inter-district journeys can now register themselves via the online portal. A pass will be sent to the applicant's mobile number if his case is considered to be valid. It is only on the production of this pass that travellers will be allowed to resume their journey.

State Police Chief Lokanath Behera said the new system was introduced after it was found that many were unable to secure the pass from their local police stations.

Only valid cases will be approved. Those travelling for medical needs, post-mortems, those visiting family or returning home after being trapped in lockdown areas, those returning to work, students travelling home will be allowed passes.

As before, travelling to obtain essential services is permitted in orange and green zones. Government employees and those employed in categories deemed as essential services will be exempted from the rule. They need to show their identity cards.

The categories in essential services include healthcare services, medical shops, provision stores, internet, vegetable, milk, telecom and the media.

False declarations will invite legal action. As part of efforts to increase lockdown compliance, Kerala police had registered 3,397 cases and arrested over 3,500 persons on Tuesday. 2,365 vehicles have also been seized.