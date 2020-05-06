No new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 8 districts become disease free

Thiruvananthapuram: With no new COVID-19 cases being reported for the fourth day in the last six days, Kerala appears to have taken another giant stride in eradicating the coronavirus, the disease-causing virus.

No fresh cases were reported in Kerala on May 1, 3 and 4 too.

Another positive development of the day was the recovery of seven more COVID-19 patients. This means that Kerala has only 30 active patients as of Wednesday, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his daily COVID press briefing at Thiruvananthapuram.

Six of the recovered are from Kottayam and one from Idukki, making the two districts COVID-19 free for the time being. Six other districts - Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram - had earlier become free of COVID.

There are 18 patients under treatment in Kannur district, the highest in the state.

Of the 14,670 under observation, 14,402 are in home quarantine and 268 in hospitals. On Wednesday, 58 persons were admitted to hospitals.

Of the 34,5993 samples sent for tests, 34,063 have turned out to be negative.

Academic year to begin in June

Vijayan said that the academic year will begin in June. "If schools could not be re-opened, classes will be telecast via Victers Channel. Classes will be made available on web and mobile platforms," he said.

The remaining State board Class 10, 11 and 12 examinations will be conducted between May 21 and 29, he said.

Important points from CM's press meet:

• Remaining Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 examinations (state board) will be conducted between May 21 and 29.

• Valuation of the completed examinations (state board) will begin on May 13

• No addition to the existing hotspots on Wednesday

• Government had written to the Centre requesting to conduct COVID-19 tests for all the passengers from abroad. The government is still awaiting a reply

• 1,200 students from Kerala are stranded in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Kerala has requested Delhi chief minister to arrange special trains for them. 723 students are stranded in Delhi, 348 in Punjab, 89 in Haryana and 17 in Himachal Pradesh

• 38,862 passes have been issued to Keralites from other states. Of these, 4,298 are in Tamil Nadu, 2,120 in Karnataka and 98 in Maharashtra

• Two flights carrying expatriates will arrive Kerala on Thursday.

• All returnees should stay in government-run quarantine centre for seven days, but pregnant women can remain in quarantine at home.

• Victers Channel to telecast lessons in case of delay in school re-opening.

• Students can access classes through mobiles and computers

• Lockdown violations in containment zones will be dealt strongly

• Toddy shops will resume operations from May 13