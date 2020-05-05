Inter-district travel passes available from police stations in Kerala | Download form

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera has said that station house officers will issue travel pass for those people travelling to other districts.

The template of the pass is available on the police website and Facebook page. Click here to download the form.

To apply for the pass, download the form, take one printout, fill in the details and submit it to the station house officer at the local police station in your locality. The forms can be submitted to the police stations via email as well.

The travel pass will be valid only during the daytime - from 7am to 7pm. Night-time travel between 7pm to 7am has been strictly banned unless for medical emergencies.

Pass is not needed for travel within the district.

Behera appealed to the people, who have been given permission, to follow the social distance norms during travel. The district police chiefs have been directed to ensure that this system is strictly followed.