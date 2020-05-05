Migrant workers' travel: Kerala district collectors reject Rs 40 lakh Congress donation

At least four district collectors in Kerala have refused to accept Rs 40 lakh donation from the Congress to facilitate train journeys of inter-state migrant workers' back home.

The District Congress Committees (DCCs) of Kannur, Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Alappuzha have raised Rs 10 lakh each to buy train tickets for the migrant labourers.

The DCCs raised money following party chief Sonia Gandhi's announcement on Monday that Congress would pay train fare for migrants heading home.

Ernakulam district collector S Suhas refused to accept the Rs 10 lakh cheque without state government directive.

DCC president T J Vinod, who visited the collector's office to hand over the cheque, blamed chief minister for creating an unnecessary controversy. "This shows Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's arrogance. We will decide how to utilise the money after consulting with party leaders," he said.

In Alappuzha, Congress leaders Shanimol Usman MLA, M Liju and A A Shukoor staged a sit-in at the collectorate after district collector refused to accept the cheque worth Rs 10 lakh. Shanimol said the government is playing politics with the issue of migrant workers' travel.

In Kannur, district collector T V Subash returned cheque of Rs 10 lakh to Congress leaders, citing lack of directive from the government. However, he accepted a letter offering money from state Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran.

Congress workers in Kozhikode staged a sit-in protest in front of the collectorated after district collector refused to accept the Rs 10 lakh cheque.

State not party to it, says CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government would not accept contributions to facilitate migrant labourers' travel as the centre is dealing with it.

"The centre is arranging travel for the inter-state migrant labourers. The state government is not party to it. So we could not accept money," he said in response to a query during his daily COVID press meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Effect of Sonia's statement

On Monday, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi announced that her party would bear the travel expenses of migrant workers' heading home, much to the surprise of ruling BJP dispensation.

Political observers pointed that the statement had helped Congress set the agenda against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's domineering politics for the first time after many months.

In an emotion-filled video appeal, Sonia said: "These workers are our nation-builders. They are walking for hundreds of kilometres on foot. Leave apart money and other facilities, even food was not provided to them. It touched all of us,” she said.

Her statement came even as Railways charged hefty amounts from migrant workers returning home.



In Kerala, migrant workers reportedly paid Rs 745 to buy tickets to board the special trains that took them home.

The centre has not reduced the fare till Tuesday. The Indian Express, quoting Railways sources, reported that the Centre will not reduce the ticket rates.

It said Railways was asking State to pay only 15 cent of the overall cost incurred to run the trains.

As many as 58 special trains have been run so far.