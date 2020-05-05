Kidney patient dies after ambulance runs out of oxygen supply in Punalur

Punalur: A 30-year-old kidney patient died after the ambulance, ferrying him to a hospital, ran out of oxygen supply, his relatives have complained.

Bineesh Balachandran, son of Idukki native P R Balachandran, died on Saturday. Bineesh was living at a rented accommodation in Punalur in Kollam district.

Bineesh had undergone dialysis at the Punalur taluk hospital during the wee hours of Saturday. He was shifted to the ICU after his health condition deteriorated.

He was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital in the ambulance of the taluk hospital by 8am.

About 3km into the journey, the ambulance ran out of oxygen and the patient's condition aggravated. The driver then drove the ambulance back to the hospital. Another ambulance was summoned to take the patient to Thiruvananthapuram.

However, the patient had died by the time the doctor at Thiruvananthapuram hospital examined him.

It was also alleged that there was a delay over checking the patient at the Medical College Hospital too.

The mortal remains were taken to his native place and the funeral held that same day.

Seeking action against the ambulance driver, Bineesh's father filed a complaint to Health Minister K K Shailaja, Minister K Raju, N K Premachandran MP, and taluk hospital superintendent on Monday.

Bineesh had been undergoing dialysis at the taluk hospital in Punalur for the past four years.

Health department deputy director Dr R Shahirsha, who is also taluk hospital superintendent, said that a comprehensive probe will be held into the incident. And that strict action will be taken against those any erring personnel.

Omana is Bineesh’s mother, while Bindhya is his sister.