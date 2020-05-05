Keralite wins Rs 20 crore in Abu Dhabi draw

Dubai: A Keralite salesman in the UAE has won a whopping 10 million dirhams at an Abu Dhabi draw on Sunday.

Dileep Kumar Ellikkottil Parameswaran, from Kerala's Thrissur district, works with an auto spare parts company in Ajman and earns 5,000 dirhams ($1,361) a month, Gulf News reported on Sunday.

Dileep, who won the 10 million dirhams (Rs 20.5 crore) prize at the Big Ticket draw in Abu Dhabi, will spend a big part of the money to repay a loan of 700,000 dirhams ($190,574 ), according to the report.

He said that a good part of the prize money will be spent on the education of his two children.

Dileep, who has been a resident of the UAE for 17 years, lives in Ajman along with his family.

Big Ticket is the largest and longest-running monthly raffle draw for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in Abu Dhabi.

A live monthly draw is organized at the Abu Dhabi International Airport on 3rd of each month. Tickets are sold for 500 dirhams ($136).