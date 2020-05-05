COVID-19: 3 new positive cases in Kerala on Tuesday, no new recoveries

Three persons tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his press conference at Thiruvananthapuram. All the three are from Wayanad district. No new recoveries were reported on Tuesday leaving Kerala with 37 active cases.

The new patients contracted the virus from a Chennai-returned lorry driver, who had tested positive earlier. The new patients include the driver's wife and mother and the daughter of the cleaner of the vehicle.

So far, Kerala recorded 502 COVID-19 cases.

No new hotspots were reported on Tuesday.

Of the 21,342 under observation, 21,034 have been home quarantined and 308 hospitalised.

On Tuesday, 86 were hospitalised.

Of the 33,800 samples sent for tests, 33,265 have turned out to be negative.

The new cases came after a lull of 48 hours as all the tests returned negative on Sunday and Monday.

Those under treatment are from the following districts: Kannur (18), Kottayam (6), Wayanad (4), Kollam (3), Kasaragod (3), Pathanamthitta (1), Idukki (1), and Palakkad (1).

Important points from chief minister's press meet:

• Only 80,000 Keralites may be brought back from abroad, though 1,69,133 persons applied through the NORKA website.

• Centre has not accepted the state's priority list of passengers to be brought back from abroad.

• Centre has not given reasons for not operating flights to Kannur international airport. More than 60,000 Keralites want to come to Kannur airport.

• Kerala has taken diligent plans to bring expatriates back home.

• Kerala government has written to prime minister to bring back only non-COVID persons from abroad. Bringing people without conducting COVID-19 tests will spread the disease.

• Currently, Kerala has 45,000 PCR testing kits. Government has ordered more kits.

• 1,50,040 Keralites from other Indian states have registered with the NORKA website. Government has issued 25,410 passes for them. 3,363 persons reached the state till Tuesday afternoon.

• The government has identified 10 Indian districts that reported highest number of COVID-19 cases. Those coming from these places should stay in government's quarantine centres for seven days.

• 14,896 migrant labourers have gone back to their states. Three trains carrying migrant labourers left Kerala on Tuesday.

• Only emergency travel will be allowed between 7pm to 7am

• No travel passes will be issued to containment zones

• Government has allowed construction activities in the state

• Government will appoint 980 temporary doctors on three-month contract to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.