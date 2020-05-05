Kollam man dies of heart attack after COVID-19 recovery

Kollam: A patient, who recently recovered from COVID-19, died of heart-attack in Kerala's Kollam district on Monday. Padmanabhan,73, from Alumootil House at Kulathupuzha died of heart attack on Monday night, official authorities confirmed.

Padmanabhan likely contracted the disease from a 31-year-old youth who had returned from Pulikudy near Thenkassy in Tamil Nadu. He was transferred to Paripally Medical College in Kollam from Punalur Taluk Hospital on April 29.

Padmanabhan's samples had returned negative from the COVID-19 tests conducted on May 1 and 2, a medical bulletin released by the Parippally Medical College stated.

He was removed from the COVID-19 isolation ward on Monday. However, he experienced severe chest pain by 8pm and collapsed on the floor, the medical bulletin informed.

Nine COVID-19 patients including Padmanabhan recovered from the illness on Monday, the hospital authorities said.

His mortal remains, which will be handed over to relatives on Tuesday, will be buried according to the COVID-19 protocol.

Padmanabhan had a tailor shop near the sub-registrar office at Kulathupuzha for the past many years. He is survived by wife Vijayalakshmi and four children.