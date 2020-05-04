Traders, shop owners await Kerala govt order for clarity on easing of lockdown curbs

Thiruvananthapuram: Confusion prevails among traders and shop owners in Kerala on the easing of norms as part of third phase of lockdown which began on Monday, as they seek clarity from a government order expected later in the day.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced various relaxations on the lockdown measures, which was imposed since March 23. Accordingly, all shops in Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thrissur districts, the three green zones in the state, can reopen.

During his daily media briefing on Saturday, the chief minister, while announcing the new guidelines for lockdown 3.0, had said that an government order on this regard will be out soon. However, the order has not been issued so far.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose's office said the order will be issued on Monday. The extended lockdown is from May 4 till May 17.

The traders need clarity on the relaxations announced in green, orange and red zones.

While Centre's guideline, issued on May 1, took a more lenient way in relaxations, the state government retained many of the curbs which are presently enforced.

The chief minister had said shops, including those selling non-essential commodities, will be allowed to operate in green zones. However, the Centre had allowed all shops in orange zones to reopen.

Unlike the Centre, Kerala has also banned public transportation like autorickshaw and bus services in all zones. Liquor outlets, too, will remain closed across the state.

Only three districts – Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur – have been classified as green zones in Kerala. Kannur and Kottayam are in red zones and nine districts are orange zones.

What is allowed in Kerala as per the statement issued by Kerala government on May 2:

• People are allowed to go out from 7am to 7:30pm, only for essential purposes.

• Shops, which are allowed to open, can function from 7am till 7pm in all zones other than containment areas. Social distancing norms have to be maintained strictly.

• All shops, including those selling non-essential items, can be reopened.

• In green and orange zones, small-scale textiles shops in single-storey buildings can function with less than five staff.

• Not more than three people, including driver, are allowed to travel in private vehicles in orange and green zones. In red zones, three people can travel for essential purposes. This is not allowed in containment zones.

• Restrictions on the number of people who can attend marriages and funerals will continue. Not more than 20 people can attend such events.

• Education institutions can be opened only for exam-related activities by strictly adhering to social distancing norms.

• Government offices other than those in essential services category have to follow existing restrictions. Fifty per cent of officials in A and B category and 33 per cent of those in C and D category have to be present in offices.

• Service institutions can function three days a week with maximum 50 per cent of staff.

• Restaurants can offer parcel services everywhere except hotspots within existing timings.

• Taxis and online cab services are allowed in orange and green zones with just three people including driver.

• In green and orange zones, inter-districts conveyance is allowed for emergency situations.

• There won't be any restriction for vehicles carrying goods. No special permits are needed for such vehicles.

• However, those above 65 and below 10 have been advised to stay home. No one will be allowed to go out between 7:30pm and 7am.

• Relaxations for farming and industrial activities announced earlier will continue.