Kerala Lockdown Day 42: UPSC exams deferred, govt to facilitate return of expats and more

Kerala reported no new COVID-19 case on Monday and 61 persons recovered from the deadly disease. With this, the number of active cases in the state stands at 34.

Following violation of lockdown norms, the Kerala Police on Monday registered 3,003 cases and 3,169 arrests, and confiscated 1,911 vehicles in the state.

Onmanorama compiles a list of essential and other services available in the state to see you through the lockdown.

UPSC exams deferred

The civil services preliminary examination, scheduled to be held on May 31, has been deferred and the new date for the test will be decided later this month.

As and when dates are decided for the deferred tests/examinations, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 30 days, the UPSC said.

India to start evacuation of expats

The government of India will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner from May 7. This facility will be available on payment-basis. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel.

Keralites stranded in other states starts returning home

Around 1,70,917 Keralites stranded in other states have registered to return back to their homes. Those who have got permission reached Kerala on Monday. A digital pass has been allotted to those who have been given permission to travel. This will be available in www.covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in

Contact war room for information on inter-state travel

The public may contact the war room at the Kerala secretariat for more information on inter-state travel of migrant workers, return of Keralites from other states and other COVID-related information. The round-the-clock war room may be reached on the numbers: 0471 2781100, 2781101. Whatsapp Number: 8281312912.

Inter-district travel using approved pass

Those who are stranded in various districts especially patients, pregnant women and those who want to travel due to emergency situations can avail pass from district police station house officers. The printout available in Kerala police website and its Facebook page can be filled and handed over to the officer to avail the pass. Applications can be sent via e-mail from 7am to 7pm.

Banks to function from 10am to 5 pm



Banks will be allowed to function even in the worst affected red zone. While banks can open from 10 am to 5 pm following the social distancing norms in Green and Orange zones. In Red Zones it will be allowed only till 2pm. However, they will not be allowed to run in containment zones.

MHA Control Room for goods carriers

In order to ensure faster resolution of the complaints/issues of the drivers/transporters on passage of goods carriers including empty trucks for inter state movement across the country during Locddown, Union Government has decided to utilise the Control Room of Ministry of Home Affairs where officers of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) are also being deputed for this purpose.

MHA Helpline Number 1930 and NHAI Helpline number 1033 may be used to seek assistance.

NORKA registrations cross 4 lakh

Around 4.27 lakh expatriates have registered on the NORKA website expressing their desire to return home during this crisis period. Those who have registered also include 61,009 people who lost their jobs and 9,827 pregnant women. Over 1.7 lakh Keralites from other states in India have also registered on the site seeking to return home.

Keralites who wish to return home can register their names on https://www.registernorkaroots.org/

KSEB cash counters to open today

The KSEB cash counters will begin operation from May 4. In order to avoid over crowding, the public may make payments at the counters according to a consumer-number-based-timetable set by the KSEB.

Consumer numbers ending with digit '1' can make payments on May 5, '2' on May 6, '3' on May 7, '4' on May 8, '5' on May 11, '6' on May 12, '7' on May 13, '8' on May 14, '9' on May 15.

Consumers with numbers ending with digits 0,1,2,3,4 may also make payments on May 9, if they are unable to make payments on the above dates.

Consumers with numbers ending with digits 5,6,6,7,8,9 may also make payments on May 16, if they are unable to make payments on the above dates.

Consumers will not be penalised or charged interest till May 16. Residents associations may make the payments on May 9 or 16.

Transaction charges have been removed for online payments. A 5% discount will be granted to those who make first time payments online.

JEE, NEET dates to be announced on May 5

In a relief for engineering and medical aspirants, the HRD ministry on Sunday said fresh dates for competitive exams - JEE and NEET - will be announced on Tuesday.

The exams were postponed due to nationwide lockdown announced to contain the COVID-19 spread. Click to read more.

Share your memorable experiences about nurses



United Nurses' Association invites written anecdotes from public ahead of Nursing Day on May 12.

Public may share their memorable experiences with nurses in the mail-id nursingexperiences@gmail.com from May 2 to May 6. Twenty-five of the selected anecdotes will be published into a book.

BSNL recharge through post offices

BSNL recharge coupons of Rs 60 and Rs 110 will now be available through post offices in Kerala. Earlier the public sector telecommunication company had announced facility to pay landline and postpaid mobile bills via post offices.

Online transfer of pension money

Pensioners in Kerala can now transfer funds from PTSB accounts online to any commercialised bank. This service is available on the website https://tsbonline.kerala.gov.in/ by clicking the 'New User Registration' link. For a successful transaction you will need the 15-digit PTSB account number and the mobile number linked with the account. The service will be available only during working hours.

Application for NORKA financial assistance

Those expats wanting to apply for the financial assistance program can apply for the same through NORKA roots website. The last date for the applications has been extended to May 5. More details are available on their website or one can call 0471-2770515 between 9am to 6pm (IST).

Online teleservice for NRKs, telemedicine, legal aid are among other services offered on the NORKA website.

Rs 1,000 for Indian Coffee House employees

Indian Coffee House employees will be provided a financial aid of Rs1000 from the Labour Welfare Board. The fund for the coffee house workers was taken from the fund allotted for plantation workers. The amount will be credited to the bank accounts of workers. The details of the workers have to be filled in by the employer in the website www.labourwelfarefund.in

DPIIT Control Room

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, had set-up a Control Room w.e.f 26.3.2020 to monitor the issues of Industry and Trade and take up such matters with the concerned State Government, District and Police Authorities and other concerned agencies. Telephone (8am to 6pm): + 91 11 23062487, Email : controlroom-dpiit@gov.in

New website for MSMEs

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday launched a portal (http://ideas.msme.gov.in/) for uploading ideas and innovations regarding the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

Financial aid for transport workers

The Kerala Motor Transport Workers Welfare Fund Board announced financial aid for its workers. Bus, goods' vehicle, taxi and autorickshaw workers will be given Rs 5000, Rs 3500, Rs 2500 and Rs 2000 respectively. The workers under the 1991 scheme for autorickshaw workers will get a financial aid of Rs 2000 and those under the 2004 scheme for automobile workshops will get aid of Rs 1000. The board will also waive off the loans availed by the workers and the loans pending to be processed.

For more information log onto www.kmtwwfb.org .

KUFOS extends MSc/PhD application date

Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) has extended the last date to submit the application for MSc/PhD courses to May 20. The PhD entrance exam scheduled for May 8 has also been extended. For more information visit: www.kufos.ac.in

Hundreds avail Prasanthi scheme benefits

Hundreds of elderly have availed the services offered by Kerala Police Department's Prasanthi scheme. The scheme, executed by Janamaitri police, has proved beneficial to the elderly in need of essential medicines, food, other provisions and treatment. Counselling services will also available under the scheme. Four specially trained women police officers will work at the 24x7 call centre. For availing benefits under the Prasanthi scheme, please contact, 9497900035, 9497900045.

My Corona Warrior Scheme by Postal Department



Kids below 12 years can now, send their greetings to those fighting against the coronavirus in the state. Children may scan and upload hand-written letters and pictures and send them to the mail-id epost.aluvadop@gmail.com. The letters would be delivered to the recipients via e-post. For further details contact Aluva Postal division: 0484-2624408, 9446420626.

Notify govt about fake news

The public may notify the Information & Public Relations Department's Anti Fake News Division about fake news by texting them on the Whatsapp number (9496003234) or through the twitter account @afdkerala. The Anti Fake News Division verifies and publishes the fake news on its Facebook page on a regular basis.

Forest produce at your doorstep

Vanasree products such as honey, tamarind, Marayur jaggery, Eucalyptus oil, pepper, pepper powder, cloves, wild turmeric, frankincense, lemongrass oil, red sandal powder and sappanwood (pathimukham) are now available at your doorsteps through the Forest Department's Eco-shops programme. The facility will be available for residents under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Besides the price, delivery charges will be applicable on the goods. Interested persons may Whatsapp the order and location to the number 8281165348 (Convenor- G Santosh).