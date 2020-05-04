Big relief: No new COVID-19 case in Kerala for second consecutive day, 61 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Monday turned out to be another big day in Kerala's fight against COVID-19 as all the results declared today returned negative.

On Sunday too, all the tests returned negative.

The non-emergence of no new case in the last 48 hours will boost state's continuing efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram that 61 persons were cured of the disease on Monday. This means that only 34 persons remain in various hospitals as of now.

Nineteen persons have been recovered in Kannur district, 12 in Kottayam, 11 in Idukki, nine in Kollam, four in Kozhikode and two each in Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram.

So far, Kerala recorded 499 COVID-19 cases. Of this, 462 have been recovered.

Of the 21,724 under observation, 213,52 have been home quarantined and 372 hospitalised.

Of the 33,010 samples sent for tests, 32,315 turned out to be negative.

With the latest recoveries, three districts- Thriuvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Malappuram- have become free of active COVID-19 patients.

Important announcements from chief minister's press meet:

• 84 hotspots in Kerala, no new addition to hotspot list on Monday

• More than 1.65 lakh persons from other parts of India wish to come back to Kerala. Karnataka tops the list.

• 28,272 persons applied for passes from other states. So far 5,470 passes have been distributed.

• 515 persons reached Kerala till Monday afternoon.

• Kerala has arranged special trains for inter-state migrant labourers. These trains should be used to bring back Keralites stranded in other parts of India.

• Chief Minister condoles the death of more than 80 Keralites who died in different parts of world because of COVID-19

• Plenty of Keralites have been diagnosed with COVID-19 all over the world and it is a worrying scene.

• 13,518 inter-state migrant labourers have returned home till Monday.

• Roads will be closed only in containment zones. Roads in other zones will remain open. Vehicles will be allowed in these zone subject to conditions.

• Free mobile SIM cards will be given to to people coming from abroad.

• Hotels and restaurants can continue parcel delivery on Sundays.