Pinarayi seeks special trains to ferry Malayalis stuck in other parts of India

Kerala government has requested the Centre for special non-stop trains to bring back Malayalis stranded in other states.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested that the special trains pressed into service from Kerala to carry migrant workers to their home states could be used to transport Malyalis stuck in other states. Six special trains have already left Kerala with migrant workers, mostly to North Indian states.

When asked why Kerala took so long to make such a request, the chief minister just said there was a time for everything. The Central Railway had on May 3 said that it had not received any request from the Kerala government to run special trains for Malayalis wishing to return to Kerala.

The opposition, too, wanted the government to ask for special trains to bring back Malayalis caught up in other parts of the country. "Now, only those with cars and the ability to hire a taxi service could make it back to Kerala. This leaves a vast majority with no means to return," opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said on Monday.

Stranded by the wayside

The chief minister conceded the point during his sunset briefing in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. "Only one-fifth of those who had registered withNORKA seeking entry into Kerala from other pars of the country owns a vehicle or could hire a taxi. If other means of transport are not made available, others would find it difficult," Pinarayi Vjayan said.

As it stands, 1,66,263 Malayalis in various parts of the country have registered with NORKA for their return. If the entry is allowed only in vehicles, going by the chief minister's estimate, only 33,252 can possibly return.

"So to get our people back, we need the full support of the Centre. We have written a request to the Prime Minister along with the complete list of people who had registered," Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Special trains from Kerala

Six special trains ferried 6,827 migrant labourers from Kerala on May 2 and 3, and most had gone to northern states like Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. One had Odisha as its destination.

Of the 6,827 migrant workers who had left, 3,312 were from Ernakulam district, 1,140 from Thiruvananthapuram, 1,175 from Kozhikode and 1,200 from Malappuram. The trains have been named Shramik, a Hindi word meaning labourer. The first train from the state departed from Aluva railway station in Ernakulam district on May 2, carrying 1,110 workers to Odisha.

Keralites stuck mainly in three states

Majority of those wanting to return are now in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Among the 1.66 lakh who had registered, 55,188 or over 33 per cent are in Maharashtra, 50,863 in Tamil Nadu and 22,515 in Karnataka. Nearly 64 per cent wanting to come back are now stuck in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu alone.

And nearly 80 per cent of those who had registered are in three states: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

How to secure travel pass

Those who had registered with the NORKA portal should use the register number they are provided to enter the COVID-19 Jagratha portal and through this secure a 'travel pass' from the collector of the district to which they are bound for. It is therefore mandatory that those wishing to return should download COVID-19 Jagratha Mobile App.

When they make the application, they should specify the check post through which they intend to pass through, and also the date and time of arrival. The travel pass given by the collector would be handed over through mobile/e-mail.

"They should also secure the consent of the state in which they are now and, if required, should also pass through a health screening in that state," the chief minister said. They can enter the state after a health screening at the check-post.

Travellers can come in groups but social distancing norms like three people in a five-seater and five in seven-seater should be strictly followed.

What happens after entry

Those without any symptoms will have to undergo home quarantine, and those with symptoms will be shifted to government-run isolation facilities.

They can travel in a hired vehicle only till the border, it will not be allowed inside the border. These returning vehicles should possess a 'return pass' from the concerned district collector.

After the health screening, they can resume journey in a second vehicle, which will also have to be arranged by the traveller. The driver of this vehicle will also have to undergo strict 14-day quarantine after the end of the journey.

Priority groups

Here are the groups that would be given priority while granting the 'travel pass' during the first phase of the return: students, senior citizens who ordinarily reside in Kerala but had travelled to other states for family visits or vacation, pregnant women, and those with serious ailments.

Till now, 28,272 people have applied for passes, and 5,470 passes have been handed out. By Monday noon, 515 people have entered Kerala from other states through various check-posts.